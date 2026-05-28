E Ink and MediaTek Deepen Collaboration for Education and Digital Reading with AI SoCs

BILLERICA, Mass., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TW), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, announced today an expanded collaboration with leading global IC designer MediaTek to advance the next generation of AI-powered eReader devices. By integrating MediaTek’s world-first generative-AI-enabled eReader system-on-chip (SoC) with a built-in Hardware Timing Controller (Hardware TCON), the new platform supports the latest color ePaper technologies, E Ink Gallery™ and E Ink Kaleido™. These enhancements target the eReader and education markets which require color-rich content to enhance smart reading and digital learning experiences.

“Building on our longstanding partnership with MediaTek, we continue to optimize the ePaper display experience,” said JM Hung, Vice President of Business Center at E Ink. “The combination of next-generation SoCs and the latest color ePaper technologies not only delivers faster refresh performance and more refined color reproduction but also unlocks broader application opportunities for ePaper in education and reading markets, offering a new user experience that combines eye comfort with digital interactivity.”

"Since the first generation of eReaders, MediaTek and E Ink have worked closely together to shape the global market and drive widespread adoption among leading international brands," said Adam King, Vice President and General Manager of the Personal Devices Business Unit at MediaTek. "As generative AI reshapes the industry, we are combining MediaTek’s edge AI compute capabilities with E Ink’s full-color ePaper displays to evolve the digital reader into a true smart device, one that delivers exceptional visuals alongside fluid handwriting, real-time transcription, and live translation."

MediaTek’s latest generative AI eReader SoCs, MT8115 and MT8126, support Linux and Android systems. Equipped with MediaTek NPUs, the chips deliver up to 7.4 TOPS AI computing performance and support on-device AI applications including multi-speaker voice recognition, meeting transcription, meeting summarization, and real-time translation in over 20 languages.

For the display technology, the SoCs support 7-level high-voltage oxide TFT driving technology, accelerating ePaper particle movement to significantly improve refresh speed and display cleanliness. The solution delivers a smoother and more detailed reading experience while supporting ePaper panels up to 13.3 inches with 300 PPI high resolution.

For color display performance, when paired with E Ink Gallery technology, the SoCs support up to 7-bit color depth. Combined with dithering technology to expand the color gamut, the platform delivers more accurate and refined color rendering, making it particularly suitable for illustrated books, educational materials, and image-rich learning applications.

In addition, for the E Ink Kaleido platform, the SoCs support partial fast refresh and dynamic low-ghosting algorithms, significantly improving screen transition smoothness for enhanced web browsing and animation playback experiences. This further expands the potential of ePaper for interactive learning and multimedia content applications.

Through this deep collaboration, E Ink and MediaTek are further unlocking the technological potential of E Ink Gallery and E Ink Kaleido in high-speed refresh, low ghosting, and full-color detail rendering. This enables a multitasking ePaper experience with simultaneous improvements in image quality and operational smoothness. MediaTek will also continue leveraging its advanced SoC solutions to collaborate with E Ink in driving the development of smart reading and paperless applications.

MediaTek’s two latest ePaper SoCs are expected to debut in the next-generation ePaper tablets from Linfiny, an E Ink subsidiary. The devices will integrate the latest E Ink Gallery™ color ePaper platform and showcase optimized integration between ePaper display technologies and SoC solutions through a complete reference design.

E Ink and MediaTek will also jointly showcase related solutions at COMPUTEX 2026. Welcome to visit MediaTek at Booth L0818, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, and E Ink at Booth D0101, Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for its efforts by receiving validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information, please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

Contact:

V2 Communications for E Ink

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