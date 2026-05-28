AtaiBeckley Launches Patient Impact Grant Program for Mental Health Non-Profit Organizations

Three $20,000 grants open to non-profit, mission-driven organizations working across community support, education and stigma reduction, and ecosystem innovation and independent research



NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtaiBeckley Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“AtaiBeckley” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments, today announced the launch of its Patient Impact Grant Program, which will award three grants of $20,000 each to non-profit, mission-driven organizations improving mental health outcomes through community leadership, education, and innovative research.

Grant Funding Areas

Community Support: Organizations who support equitable access to existing and emerging mental health treatments. Initiatives may focus on reducing barriers, building trust, and strengthening support for community‐led or culturally responsive approaches, particularly among underserved or historically excluded populations. Education & Stigma Reduction: Organizations who advance patient-centered education and public-facing initiatives that promote accurate understanding of mental health. Initiatives may focus on increasing awareness, reducing stigma, and fostering responsible engagement among patients and communities. Ecosystem Innovation & Independent Research: Organizations who drive ethical innovation and research in the mental health ecosystem. Initiatives may expand patient access, strengthen support systems, or develop patient-informed approaches that improve outcomes and community trust.



Grant recipients will be selected by a review panel comprised of Kevin Craig, MD, Chief Medical Officer at AtaiBeckley, and Caroline Lilley, Head of Patient Impact at AtaiBeckley, along with Dr. Jessica Jackson, Vice President of Alliance Development at Mental Health America (MHA). Dr. Jackson is participating as an external reviewer, and Mental Health America is not involved in administration of the broader grant program.

Applications are open now and will close on September 1st. More information, including application details, can be accessed here.

Dr. Kevin Craig, Chief Medical Officer at AtaiBeckley, said: “I am pleased to launch the Patient Impact Grant Scheme in Mental Health Awareness Month to support organizations doing vital, often under-resourced, work within communities and the mental health ecosystem. We know that real progress in mental health doesn’t happen in isolation - it happens when we innovate responsibly, listen to patients, and invest in the people driving change on the ground. We are proud to amplify that impact through this Grant Program, and we look forward to reviewing the applications.”

Caroline Lilley, Head of Patient Impact at AtaiBeckley, also said: “The AtaiBeckley Patient Impact team seeks to complement scientific innovation with responsible ecosystem support. We recognize that patient outcomes are influenced not only by treatment advances, but also by awareness, access, trust, and the strength of community infrastructure. AtaiBeckley Patient Impact aims to support progress across these broader drivers of mental health outcomes, and the Patient Impact Grant Program represents the next evolution of this commitment, introducing a transparent and structured way to support independent initiatives working to strengthen these foundations.”

About AtaiBeckley Inc.

AtaiBeckley is a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments. AtaiBeckley’s pipeline of novel therapies includes BPL-003 (mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), VLS-01 (DMT buccal film) for TRD and EMP-01 ((R)-MDMA HCI) for social anxiety disorder. BPL-003 is in Phase 3 planning, VLS-01 and EMP-01 are in Phase 2 clinical development. The Company is also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for opioid use disorder and TRD. These programs aim to create breakthroughs in mental health through transformative interventional psychiatry therapies that can integrate seamlessly into healthcare systems.

For the latest updates and to learn more about the AtaiBeckley mission, visit www.ataibeckley.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn and on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “initiate,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “potentially,” “preliminary,” “likely,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things: the impact of the Patient Impact Grant Program; our business strategy and plans; and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, research and development and capital expenditures.

Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, the important factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release, and you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, performance or achievements reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Contact Information:

Investors:

Jason Awe, PhD

VP, Investor Relations

IR@ataibeckley.com

Media:

Charlotte Chorley

Associate Director, Communications

PR@ataibeckley.com