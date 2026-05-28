Industrial Maintenance Teams Get Digital Workers

ITASCA, Ill., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimo, an IFS company and the first enterprise asset management (EAM) provider to deliver agentic AI in production, today announced the availability of a team of digital workers designed to embed intelligence directly into the workflows of industrial maintenance teams. The maintenance planning, technician, and health, safety & environment (HSE) functionalities are now available to industrial organizations - accessible through Microsoft Teams and the Ultimo platform.

The announcement marks the next step in Ultimo's Intelligent Asset Management platform, which launched its first digital worker for HSE incident reporting in July 2025. With today's expansion, core roles in a maintenance organization from planner and technician to safety manager, have a digital worker embedded in their daily workflow.

Each digital worker is purpose-built for the demands of industrial maintenance - intelligence developed with operational teams and familiar with EAM data structures, maintenance workflows, and safety protocols. Accessible through Microsoft Teams, and the Ultimo EAM platform, this council of workers represents the next step in what Ultimo calls Intelligent Asset Management. Here, AI amplifies human expertise where judgment matters, and operates autonomously where scale, speed, or safety demands it.

The case for action is straightforward. Ultimo's Maintenance Trend Report found that 63 percent of industrial organizations are struggling with an aging workforce, and the volume of data generated by modern asset operations has long exceeded what any maintenance team can process manually. The digital workers address these pressures – further extending business impact. The HSE digital worker directly supports compliance, embedding safety protocols and incident reporting into daily workflows so that regulatory obligations are met consistently, not reactively. On the cost side, time savings compound quickly: automating high-volume tasks such as daily stand-up reporting, work preparation, and maintenance planning frees skilled professionals for the complex, judgment-intensive work that drives real operational value. For industrial organizations, the question is less whether AI will change maintenance operations, and more whether they move now or spend the next few years catching up.

“With AI, all relevant information is automatically summarized and combined, saving each team lead 30–60 minutes daily during the start of the day and matching our own analysis by more than 95%,” explains Stefan van Bussel, Teamlead Technical Services, Berkvens Doorsystems."

“By intelligently combining data from different sources, new insights emerge, enabling teams to set better priorities, identify structural issues, and carry out more targeted maintenance and improvements,” adds Jeroen Wijnen, Maintenance & Installations Leader, Berkvens Doorsystems.

“The companies pulling ahead aren't maintaining assets better, they're rethinking what's possible when AI is built into the core of how enterprise assets are managed," said Steven Elsham, CEO of Ultimo. "Ultimo was the first EAM vendor to bring agentic AI to industrial maintenance, and these three digital workers build on that foundation. Every core role in a maintenance organization now has intelligence embedded in its workflow.”

Digital workers are designed for human control and oversight: agents manage non-disruptive actions autonomously, while higher-risk decisions trigger human intervention, with comprehensive telemetry ensuring visibility and accountability. Ultimo’s agentic offering is EAM and computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) agnostic, and additional capabilities, including autonomous work preparation and shift log analysis, are planned for Summer 2026.

Ultimo media relations

Tel: +44(0) 7768 026197

Email: natalie[at]nataliesutton.co.uk

About Ultimo

Ultimo, an IFS company, is the category leader in Intelligent Asset Management, the AI-native software that transforms how industrial organizations in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and utilities perform.

Where traditional enterprise asset management (EAM) platforms were built to store data, Ultimo is built to drive action. With intelligence inside the workflows of every related role, it amplifies human expertise where judgment matters, and deploys digital workers autonomously where scale, speed, or safety demands it. As the first EAM vendor to deliver agentic AI in production, Ultimo gives industrial organizations a clear first-mover advantage: the ability to start with AI-assisted decisions today and scale to autonomous operations without switching platforms. Ultimo supports more than 150,000 technicians managing over 22 million assets for 2,500+ customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ultimo.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27ef1353-7392-4957-8579-42779c6bcda5