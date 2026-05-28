SAP-Certified S/4HANA Cloud Connector by Inriver Is Certified by SAP as Built with SAP Business Technology Platform

MALMÖ, Sweden and CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inriver announced today that its SAP-Certified S/4HANA Cloud Connector is certified by SAP as built with SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), SAP’s platform for the Intelligent Enterprise.

Inriver’s SAP-Certified S/4HANA Cloud Connector allows enterprise manufacturers and brands running SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud to centralize product enrichment and governance in a best-of-breed PIM that integrates natively with both their SAP ERP and SAP Commerce Cloud, establishing the governed product data foundation necessary for AI-driven commerce.

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Inriver’s SAP Commerce Cloud Connector is built with SAP BTP, and integrated with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. SAP BTP helps companies connect and integrate their business processes and data with SAP and third-party applications to make well-informed decisions and meet their evolving needs.

Creating a Unified Foundation for AI in SAP Architectures

“For SAP, Intelligent Customer Experience is about connecting data across the enterprise to drive personalization and profitable outcomes,” said Alex Timlin, Chief Expert, Customer Experience & CRM at SAP. “While customer and transactional data have long been the focus, our work with Inriver highlights the critical role of product data as a core enterprise asset. Through its certified integration with SAP Business Technology Platform, Inriver connects product data across ERP, commerce, and analytics — creating a unified foundation for AI. Together, we’re enabling organizations to deliver ‘the right product, in the right place, at the right time’ — at scale, and with real business impact.”

Rohit Goyal, CEO of Inriver said: “For enterprises serious about what comes next in commerce, the foundation of AI-driven discovery and agentic operations starts here. With the Inriver SAP-Certified S/4HANA Cloud Connector, Inriver further cements its position as the SAP-ready PIM, handling product enrichment, governance, and commerce performance while SAP remains the reliable system of record it was built to be. SAP certification isn't just a technical credential; it's a mark of trust that accelerates how quickly enterprise teams can get moving. And getting moving matters: manufacturers and brands are under real pressure to get products to market faster, scale across an ever-growing number of channels, and build the data foundation to excel in agentic commerce.”

The SAP-Certified S/4HANA Cloud Connector is the latest addition to Inriver's SAP ecosystem, joining the Inriver SAP Commerce Cloud Connector to form a complete product data pipeline. Product data now flows from SAP ERP into Inriver for enrichment and governance, and out to SAP Commerce Cloud for richer, more accurate digital purchasing experiences that convert.

The SAP-Certified S/4HANA Cloud Connector is offered as an add-on to Inriver’s PIM solution on the SAP Store and enables SAP-certified integration via SAP BTP — with no custom development or iFlow build-out required.

About Inriver

Inriver empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information at every touchpoint. Inriver’s PIM platform enables enterprise manufacturers and brands to manage the entire product journey, from sourcing to sales. With Inriver, teams can create, syndicate, and evaluate product content across all channels, ensuring consistent and accurate data that builds customer trust. For more information, visit inriver.com. For further information on how to connect Inriver to your SAP environment, visit www.inriver.com/partner/sap/.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

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