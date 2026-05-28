Invalda INVL entered employee stock option agreements

Invalda INVL has signed option contracts with employees of companies in which Invalda INVL holds 50% or more of the shares regarding 67,755 ordinary registered shares of Invalda INVL, in accordance with the rules for Granting Equity Incentives and in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on 30 April 2026. In 2029, in accordance with the procedures and terms set out in the option agreements, the employees will be entitled to receive, free of charge, the above-mentioned number of shares in Invalda INVL with a nominal value of EUR 0.29. If the company declares dividends or pays out free funds per share prior to the grant of the shares in 2029, the number of shares to be granted will be recalculated by increasing it by the additional number of shares calculated according to the formula approved by the shareholders meeting of Invalda INVL held 30 April 2026. This ensures that the economic logic behind the agreement to enter into the share purchase agreement is maintained. The options were granted to employees as a variable part of remuneration for the last year.

The company also entered into agreements for options that are part of a long-term incentive programme. They would entitle employees to receive free of charge shares of Invalda INVL in 2029 if the company’s net asset value on 31 December 2028 is above EUR 28.90 per share. The number of shares employees would be allowed to receive would be calculated in the manner established by the shareholders' meeting.

Since 2016 when the company began to offer stock options to employees and including the agreements signed this year that specify the number of shares, employees of the group have entered into stock option agreements for a total of 859.405 shares of Invalda INVL

Further information:

Darius Šulnis

CEO of Invalda INVL

darius.sulnis@invl.com