Ampersand Closes Oversubscribed Fund at $1.5 Billion Hard Cap

Boston, MA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampersand Capital Partners is pleased to announce the closing of the firm’s latest fund, Ampersand 2026 (“AMP-26”) Limited Partnership, with $1.5 billion in limited partner commitments. This oversubscribed fund, which is Ampersand’s twelfth primary fund since 1992, held a single close at the hard cap less than 5 months after launch. AMP-26 received strong support from a diversified and global set of institutional investors including endowments, foundations, pension plans, insurance companies, funds of funds and family offices.

Ampersand Managing Partner, Herb Hooper, commented, “We are grateful for the exceptional support from both existing and new investors, and for their continued confidence in Ampersand’s specialized investment strategy. At its core, this strategy is focused on partnering with founders and management teams to build market-leading companies that provide mission-critical tools and services to the innovation ecosystem within healthcare and life sciences.”

For more than 35 years, Ampersand has been a trusted partner to founders and CEOs, helping to accelerate growth and build numerous market-leading companies across the firm’s core healthcare sectors. With this new fund, Ampersand intends to continue the firm’s strategy of partnering with great entrepreneurs within our core sectors through both majority and minority investments in companies with $10 to $200 million in revenue and positive EBITDA.

McDermott Will & Schulte LLP provided legal services to Ampersand for this fundraise.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with over $4 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, Amsterdam, and London, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm’s core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

This press release is not an offer or solicitation of an offer, or an invitation or inducement, to invest in any Ampersand fund. No person may invest in any Ampersand fund except in accordance with and subject to the terms of the applicable fund documentation and all applicable laws, and Ampersand will only respond to prospective investor outreach in accordance with all applicable laws. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

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