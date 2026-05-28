New Progyny Study Shows Growing Demand for Human Guidance in an Increasingly Digital Healthcare System

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey from Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, found that people navigating fertility, pregnancy, postpartum, and menopause care increasingly view personalized, human-led healthcare guidance as essential to managing stress and navigating a complex healthcare system.

Among surveyed members, 71% said their healthcare journey added stress to their daily lives, with the top sources including the financial impact of healthcare and treatment, healthcare system complexity, and work/life balance challenges. Patients are not just managing healthcare decisions; they are also managing emotional stress, uncertainty, and mental well-being, all while juggling the everyday demands of work and life. In fact, 43% of respondents said that stress impacted their ability to perform effectively at work.

As Mental Health Awareness Month brings increased attention to the connection between healthcare experiences and emotional well-being, Progyny conducted this survey to better understand the value of human support in an increasingly AI-driven and digital healthcare landscape. The findings showed that more than 70% of respondents said they wish every healthcare experience included knowledgeable and trusted human support, like Progyny Care Advocates® (PCAs). The survey comes at a time when research continues to show that individuals experiencing infertility report levels of anxiety and depression comparable to those facing other serious medical conditions, including cancer and heart disease.

“This research reinforces the importance of human connection and shows that technology alone is not enough, especially during deeply personal and emotional healthcare journeys,” said Dr. Janet Choi, Chief Medical Officer, Progyny. “Patients are looking for more than coverage and digital tools; they want empathy, advocacy, reassurance, and trusted guidance throughout the entire experience. While technology can improve access and efficiency, human support remains one of the most essential components of a cohesive care journey.”

Progyny’s human-led, PCA model connects every member with a dedicated expert trained to proactively provide both clinical and emotional support throughout their healthcare journeys. PCAs help members navigate treatment options, understand benefits coverage, access educational resources, and communicate more effectively with providers, while also serving as a trusted bridge between patients and the complex healthcare system. For many members, PCA support becomes an important source of reassurance during some of the most emotional moments of their care experience.

“My PCA became a trusted source of support who truly knew me, my history, and my journey. When I learned my IUI cycle had not been successful, my PCA immediately called to check in on me, listen, offer encouragement, share mental health resources available to me, and discuss options for treatment next steps to help me navigate what can feel like a marathon of a fertility journey. I felt like I was talking to not only an expert, but also a friend. I’m incredibly thankful for her and for Progyny. It takes a very special person to do this work,” said one Progyny member.

Additional findings from the survey include:

60% of respondents said their interactions with a PCA helped reduce stress related to the care they were seeking

Among those respondents, more than 75% said the support Progyny’s PCA team provided significantly helped reduce stress

63% said their PCA helped them feel more educated and empowered in their healthcare journey

54% said their PCA helped them better communicate and self-advocate with providers

Survey respondents included Progyny members navigating fertility, pregnancy and postpartum, and menopause and midlife healthcare journeys.

To learn more about Progyny, visit Progyny.com.

About Progyny

Progyny is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by leading employers, health plans, and benefit purchasers worldwide. Through its comprehensive and personalized approach, Progyny supports members across fertility and family building, pregnancy and postpartum, menopause and midlife, and parent and child well-being journeys. Progyny combines differentiated clinical care, integrated pharmacy support through Progyny Rx®, and personalized guidance from Progyny Care Advocates® to deliver improved member experiences and better health outcomes. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Media:

Alexis Ford

media@progyny.com

Investors:

James Hart

investors@progyny.com