PowerBridge Appoints Scott Hanna to Drive Revenue Strategy for Gigawatt‑Scale Powered AI Data Center Campuses





THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerBridge, LLC (PowerBridge) , a leading developer of powered gigawatt-scale data center campuses, today officially named Scott Hanna Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Hanna will lead PowerBridge’s revenue strategy, customer development and hyperscale engagement as the company advances integrated power and digital infrastructure campuses engineered to support scalable, rapid deployment for hyperscale and AI customers.

Hanna previously served as Chief Revenue Officer for Cumulus Data, where he helped lead the development and sale of the company’s gigawatt-scale Susquehanna campus to Amazon Web Services, a first-of-its-kind nuclear-powered data center campus located in Berwick, Pennsylvania directly connected to power generation assets. He also held leadership roles at CyrusOne for over a decade, including Vice President of Hyperscale Sales, where he helped build the company’s enterprise business ahead of its successful IPO and later helped lead the growth of its hyperscale and cloud business.

Throughout his career, Hanna has built longstanding relationships across the hyperscale and cloud ecosystem and brings extensive experience in enterprise sales, customer development and strategic growth across energy, power, digital infrastructure and technology markets.

“Scott brings proven hyperscale relationships, deep commercial experience and a strong track record of execution that aligns directly with our strategy,” said Alex Hernandez , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PowerBridge. “As energy and digital infrastructure convergence accelerates, our execution, power infrastructure readiness, and track record of delivering integrated solutions at scale are key differentiators in the current market. Scott’s experience in developing customer relationships and bringing large-scale infrastructure projects to market will strengthen our ability to execute on PowerBridge’s long-term vision, beginning with our 2 Gigawatt Alpha Digital Powered Campus near Pecos, West Texas.”

PowerBridge was formed by Hernandez and the leadership team that founded Cumulus Data, in partnership with FivePoint Infrastructure, with the mission of developing powered digital infrastructure campuses through an integrated approach to energy, power, digital infrastructure and connectivity. The company is currently advancing several multi-gigawatt developments across West Texas, where abundant energy resources, power infrastructure and fiber conduit connectivity developed by PowerBridge are accelerating next-generation digital infrastructure deployment at scale.

“I’m excited to rejoin Alex and our management team in this new chapter focused on building and deploying the powered-campus infrastructure required to support the next era of hyperscale and AI growth,” said Scott Hanna . “I believe West Texas will soon become the largest data center market globally, following in the footsteps of our track record in Pennsylvania. PowerBridge’s integrated approach to power, connectivity and campus infrastructure creates a differentiated platform built around execution to meet evolving customer needs at significant scale. I look forward to helping expand the company’s relationships across the hyperscale and cloud ecosystem, starting with our 2 Gigawatt Alpha Digital Powered Campus near Pecos, Texas and as PowerBridge continues growing its footprint.”

About PowerBridge LLC

PowerBridge develops, builds and manages gigawatt-scale data center campuses and associated power infrastructure and network connectivity throughout North America. In May of 2025, FivePoint Infrastructure announced a $1 Billion equity commitment to PowerBridge.

For more information, visit www.power-bridge.com

Follow PowerBridge on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-powerbridge/

About Five Point Infrastructure

Five Point Infrastructure LLC is a private equity and infrastructure investor focused on investments within the North American powered land, surface management, water management, and sustainable infrastructure sectors. The firm was founded by industry veterans with demonstrated records of success investing in, building, and running infrastructure companies. Based in Houston, Texas, Five Point has approximately $8 billion of assets under management across multiple investment funds. For further information, please visit www.fpinfra.com

Media Contact

iMiller Public Relations

Zack Zinser

Email: powerbridge@imillerpr.com

Tel: +1.866.307.2510

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63423e37-41da-44d1-b803-8927033bbd78