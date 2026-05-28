No Gas, No Noise, No Compromise: HiKNiGHT Launches GTX1 4000W Electric Off-Road Motorcycle Under $1,000

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiKNiGHT, the innovator in high-performance electric bikes, has officially launched the GTX1, a 4000W peak electric off-road motorcycle designed for teens, beginner adventurers, and compact-frame adults. The GTX1 delivers 220 Nm of instant torque, a 40 mph top speed, and up to 70 miles of range per charge, offering serious trail capability without the engine noise, exhaust heat, or maintenance of conventional gas bikes.

“We built the GTX1 for riders who are done compromising,” said a HiKNiGHT spokesperson. “You shouldn’t have to choose between trail performance and a quiet ride, or between family-friendly pricing and real off-road capability. The GTX1 delivers both.”





Rethinking Off-Road Riding Costs

For decades, gas-powered dirt bikes have defined off-road culture. Yet riders have long accepted trade-offs: engine noise, hot exhaust pipes, frequent oil changes, carburetor tuning, spark plug replacements, and rising fuel costs.

The GTX1 eliminates these concerns:

Quiet operation for campgrounds and residential areas

for campgrounds and residential areas Zero exhaust emissions

Minimal maintenance — no oil, no fuel system, no combustion parts

— no oil, no fuel system, no combustion parts Lower operating costs compared to gasoline

This combination is particularly appealing for riders navigating forests, mountains, and managed recreation areas with noise and emissions restrictions.

Performance That Responds Instantly

At the heart of the GTX1 is a mid-drive 4000W motor delivering 220 Nm torque instantly from 0 rpm. Riders experience immediate power with no clutch or stall risk.

3-speed transmission allows precise control across mixed terrain

allows precise control across mixed terrain Front and rear hydraulic suspension absorbs trail impacts

absorbs trail impacts Hydraulic disc brakes provide reliable stopping even in wet conditions

provide reliable stopping even in wet conditions IP65 waterproofing ensures durability in rain, mud, and stream crossings

ensures durability in rain, mud, and stream crossings Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Range: 45–70 miles per charge

45–70 miles per charge Charge time: 4–6 hours on a standard outlet





Built for a Wide Range of Riders

The GTX1 is lightweight (114.6 lbs) with a 27.5-inch seat height, suitable for riders 120–185 cm tall and payloads up to 330 lbs. The GTX1’s design accommodates teens, adults, and multiple family members on one platform.

The GTX1 also meets UL2272 certification, confirming compliance with U.S. electrical safety standards.

Where the GTX1 Shines

Trail and forest riding: Silent operation reduces wildlife disturbance and trail conflict

Silent operation reduces wildlife disturbance and trail conflict Campgrounds and resorts: Electric power avoids noise and emissions restrictions

Electric power avoids noise and emissions restrictions Youth and beginner training: Predictable power delivery lowers learning curve

Predictable power delivery lowers learning curve Family adventure: Affordable pricing at under $1,000 makes multi-unit purchases practical





A Cleaner Trail Footprint

The GTX1’s electric drivetrain generates zero direct emissions and minimizes waste through a simplified system. Managed trail systems increasingly demand this level of sustainability, and the GTX1 meets that need out of the box.

Availability

The HiKNiGHT GTX1 is available now at hiknightebike.com. For product inquiries, media requests, or dealer partnerships, contact the HiKNiGHT team below.

About HiKNiGHT

HiKNiGHT designs high-performance electric bikes and motorcycles to make off-road riding accessible and affordable. Owning production facilities allows them to maintain quality and consistency at competitive prices. Their mission: powerful, durable, and family-friendly electric mobility.

Contact:

Taki L.

Chief Marketing Officer, HiKNiGHT

Email: support@hiknightebike.com

Phone: (840) 699-7732

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4390d41b-77ab-4576-916c-aa9fcfbeef93

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