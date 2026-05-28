Engineering Excellence Expands and Excels in the Data Center Market

Richardson, TX, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engineering Excellence, a nationally recognized provider of HVACR engineering and technical services, continues to expand its role supporting rapidly growing data centers and other large‑scale commercial infrastructure where system performance, efficiency, and long‑term reliability are critical. The firm delivers end‑to‑end HVACR support—from installation verification and commissioning through ongoing maintenance, repair, warranty service, and equipment replacement.

Over the past two years, Engineering Excellence has completed multiple complex installations across secure fiber and technology infrastructure environments and continues to maintain, service, and repair those systems today. Additionally, Engineering Excellence has become the number one regional representative for a leading global precision cooling manufacturer across the Midwest, with active efforts underway to expand that footprint.

“We are seeing increased demand for partners who not only install complex systems, but who deeply understand how to operate, maintain, and optimize them over time,” said Bobby Schmidt, Vice President. “That is where our engineering discipline and field expertise truly differentiate us.”

Another key differentiator is the Engineering Excellence Advantage Program, an innovative commercial leasing solution designed for capital‑intensive HVACR systems. The Advantage program enables commercial clients to access brand‑new, high‑efficiency equipment while preserving capital and reducing upfront capital expenditures (CapEx). By converting large equipment investments into predictable operating expenses, clients gain financial flexibility, improved cash flow, and the ability to modernize infrastructure more quickly. This model is particularly valuable as regulatory standards continue to evolve, allowing customers to stay compliant with new efficiency, environmental, and refrigerant guidelines without large one‑time capital outlays. Combined with Engineering Excellence’s long‑term service relationship, the Advantage program ensures infrastructure owners are supported with both best‑in‑class equipment and expert lifecycle care.

Engineering Excellence routinely supports infrastructure serving leading national retailers, global logistics networks, technology platforms, and large enterprise operators—providing the precision and lifecycle support required in high‑demand environments while preserving customer confidentiality. By combining engineering discipline, proven field execution, and long‑term partnership, Engineering Excellence continues to set a standard for HVACR performance across data centers and complex commercial infrastructure nationwide.

ABOUT ENGINEERING EXCELLENCE

Engineering Excellence is a nationally recognized engineering and technical services organization delivering HVACR solutions for large‑scale commercial, industrial, and mission‑critical infrastructure. With expertise spanning commissioning, installation verification, maintenance, repair, warranty service, and full lifecycle support, Engineering Excellence helps clients improve performance, protect uptime, and manage capital‑intensive systems efficiently.

Through its Advantage program, Engineering Excellence offers flexible leasing solutions that allow customers to deploy new, high‑efficiency HVACR equipment while preserving capital and meeting evolving regulatory requirements. Grounded in disciplined engineering and long‑term service relationships, Engineering Excellence supports reliable infrastructure at scale. For more information, visit engineeringexcellence.com.