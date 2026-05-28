Wetour Robotics (NASDAQ: WETO) Featured in IEEE Spectrum as Tech Alert Distribution and Orchestra Physical AI Launch Converge Today

Feature article highlights Wetour Robotics’ multi-modal edge AI architecture, with VisionLink, Conductor, and Spatial Intent Fusion operating together on a single Orchestra hub sub-100-millisecond latency; Austin live demonstration scheduled for today

Austin, TX, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wetour Robotics Limited (NASDAQ: WETO), a Physical AI infrastructure and wearable robotics company headquartered in Austin, Texas, today announced an IEEE Spectrum feature article on the Company’s Orchestra Physical AI platform, as the article’s Tech Alert newsletter distribution coincides with Wetour Robotics’ inaugural Orchestra launch event in Austin.

The feature article presents Wetour Robotics’ multi-modal edge AI approach to wearable robotics, including VisionLink, Conductor, and Spatial Intent Fusion operating together on a single Orchestra hub. The article also introduces the Company’s thesis that the practical arrival of Physical AI will be shaped by smarter human-machine interfaces, not only by more autonomous robots.

The IEEE Spectrum feature is available at: https://spectrum.ieee.org/wetour-robotics-physical-ai-human-interfaces

About IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of IEEE, the world’s largest professional technical organization. The publication reaches approximately 400,000 readers across more than 160 countries and provides access to a highly technical global engineering audience across robotics, AI, semiconductors, and emerging technology infrastructure.

The Article Highlights

The feature article focuses on three areas of the Orchestra platform:

Multi-modal edge AI architecture: VisionLink, Conductor, and Spatial Intent Fusion operating together on a single Orchestra hub at the edge.

Physical AI platform strategy: building the operating system layer that connects wearable sensors, human intent, and intelligent physical devices.

Broader industry thesis: wearable, real-time human-machine interfaces — not humanoid robots alone — will shape the practical deployment of Physical AI.

Today’s Orchestra Launch Event

At today’s Austin launch event, Wetour Robotics expects to demonstrate VisionLink, Conductor, and Spatial Intent Fusion working together on a single Orchestra hub. The demonstration is designed to show how Orchestra translates wearable input, edge AI processing, and spatial intent understanding into coordinated control of connected physical devices.

"IEEE Spectrum gives us a technical venue to explain the interface layer we believe Physical AI needs," said Nan Zheng, Chief Executive Officer of Wetour Robotics. "Our thesis is that the practical arrival of Physical AI will be defined by smarter human-machine interfaces — wearable, multi-modal, real-time, on-device — not just by which lab builds the most impressive humanoid robot. Today, that thesis moves from article to live demonstration. In Austin, attendees will see VisionLink, Conductor, and Spatial Intent Fusion running together on a single Orchestra hub for the first time

About Wetour Robotics

Wetour Robotics Limited (NASDAQ: WETO) is a Physical AI infrastructure and wearable robotics company headquartered in Austin, Texas. The Company develops Orchestra — a portable edge AI hub and operating system that coordinates human intent with intelligent physical devices through multi-modal sensor fusion. Orchestra's sensory modules include VisionLink (computer vision), Conductor (sEMG-based neural gesture recognition), and Spatial Intent Fusion (pointing direction coordinated with neural gesture input), processed in real time on a portable edge AI hub. For more information, visit www.wetourrobotics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has paid for the publication of the sponsored feature article in IEEE Spectrum referenced in this release. References to IEEE Spectrum and IEEE in this release reflect publication and distribution of paid sponsored media content and do not constitute endorsements of the Company or its products by IEEE, IEEE Spectrum, or any associated organization. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, format, scope, and market reception of the Company’s May 28, 2026 Orchestra launch event; the Company’s ability to execute its Orchestra Physical AI operating system and edge AI commercial roadmap; the performance, integration, and commercial readiness of VisionLink, Conductor, Spatial Intent Fusion, and the Orchestra hub; and the Company’s ability to build a developer ecosystem, commercial partnerships, and revenue opportunities around Orchestra. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

IEEE and IEEE Spectrum are trademarks of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Inc., used here for editorial reference only.

Contact

Annabelle Li

Investor Relations

ir.annabelle@webus.vip