Range Impact Announces West Virginia Attorney and Business Advisor Michael Simon Has Joined the Company as a Strategic Advisor

CLEVELAND, OHIO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Range Impact, Inc. (OTC: RNGE) (“Range Impact” or the “Company”), a public company dedicated to acquiring, reclaiming and repurposing distressed coal mine properties throughout Appalachia, today announced the appointment of West Virginia Attorney and Business Advisor Michael Simon as a Strategic Advisor.

Mr. Simon is a Partner in the West Virginia-based law firm of Frankovitch Anetakis Simon Decapio & Pearl LLP and has been advising clients on complex business and real estate matters for over 35 years. Additionally, Mr. Simon has served in several leadership roles in municipal government, is an active partner in Milk & Honey Sports, a sports agency, where he represents numerous NFL athletes, and serves as a Trustee at the Franciscan University of Steubenville. Mr. Simon has earned an undergraduate degree from Youngstown State University and law degree from the University of Dayton School of Law.

Michael Cavanaugh, Range Impact’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am thrilled to welcome Michael Simon to our growing team of Strategic Advisors.” Cavanaugh added, “With deep experience in real estate, corporate transactions, and economic development, Michael brings substantial knowledge and an invaluable perspective to the Company as we work to redevelop former coal mines and revitalize disadvantaged coal communities. Our team has taken a huge step forward with the addition of Michael and I’m excited to benefit from his counsel and vision as we work together to advance Range’s mission in Appalachia.”



“I am excited to join Range Impact as a Strategic Advisor and support its mission to responsibly transform legacy coal mine properties into economic development engines that drive growth in hard-hit coal communities throughout Appalachia,” said Mr. Simon. “Range’s vision balances environmental stewardship with economic growth and I believe the Company is uniquely positioned to deliver meaningful impact across the region.”

About Range Impact, Inc.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Range Impact is a public company (OTC: RNGE) dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and the planet through an innovative approach to impact investing. Range Impact seeks to develop long-term solutions to environmental, social, and economic challenges, with a particular focus on acquiring, reclaiming and repurposing mine sites and other undervalued land in economically disadvantaged communities throughout Appalachia. Range Impact takes an opportunistic approach to impact investing by leveraging its competitive advantages and looking to solve old problems in new ways. Range Impact seeks to thoughtfully allocate its capital into strategic opportunities that are expected to make a positive impact on the people-planet ecosystem and generate strong investment returns for its shareholders.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Although we believe that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies, timing of clinical trials and product development, business strategy and new lines of business. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Range Impact, Inc.

Investor Relations

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