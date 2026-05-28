SPORTRADAR GROUP AG INVESTORS WITH LOSSES HAVE UNTIL JULY 17, 2026 TO JOIN SECURITIES CLASS ACTION – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Deadline

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Sportradar Group AG (“Sportradar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRAD) investors of the July 17, 2026 deadline involving a securities fraud class action lawsuit commenced against the Company.

Should You Join The Sportradar Class Action Lawsuit:

Do you, or did you, own shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD)?



Did you purchase your shares between November 7, 2024 and April 21, 2026, inclusive?



Did you lose money in your investment in Sportradar Group AG?



Investors are encouraged to act promptly and submit a form at Sportradar Group AG Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit, email Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at pallocco@bernlieb.com, or call us at (212) 951-2030.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file papers by July 17, 2026 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on other class members’ behalf in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About The Lawsuit:

A lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors (the “Class”) who purchased or acquired the Class A ordinary shares of Sportradar between November 7, 2024 and April 21, 2026, inclusive, alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its senior officers.

The lawsuit alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company’s business operations, growth prospects, and financial stability. As a result of these alleged misrepresentations, Sportradar ordinary shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. As the truth began to emerge, the Company’s stock price declined, causing investors to suffer significant losses.

About Bernstein Liebhard:

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2026 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Investor Relations Manager

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

pallocco@bernlieb.com