Flashforge Unveils the World's First Desktop Wax 3D Printer, WJ51C, at JCK 2026

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global jewelry industry accelerates toward digital and flexible manufacturing, Flashforge, a leading provider of 3D printing solutions for jewelry, has announced the upcoming showcase of its latest innovation — the WJ51C desktop wax 3D printer for jewelry — at JCK Las Vegas from May 29 to June 1, 2026. At booth 50122, Flashforge will demonstrate how this new system packs industrial-grade precision into a compact, desktop footprint.​





​With gold prices hitting record highs and skilled craftsmen in short supply, traditional jewelry manufacturing faces unprecedented challenges in efficiency, cost, and workspace management. Designed specifically to solve these pain points, the WJ51C combines industrial capabilities with a compact design, offering jewelry studios, small workshops, and brands a highly flexible, cost-effective jewelry wax 3D printing solution.​

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Bringing Industrial Technology to the Desktop​

Professional wax 3D printers have long been the gold standard for lost-wax casting, but their high cost, large footprint, and operational complexity have kept them out of reach for many independent designers and SMEs. To address this industry challenge, Flashforge leverages MJP technology to bring the capabilities of large-format industrial systems into a desktop-sized machine.​

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The WJ51C measures just 865×510×654mm, with a build volume of 235×138×100mm, allowing users to produce high-precision wax patterns directly in offices or store backrooms — without dedicating an entire workshop to large-scale equipment. This creates a seamless workflow from design to casting.​



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Micron-Level Precision & 3kg Monthly Output​

Despite its compact size, the WJ51C desktop wax 3D printer delivers uncompromised industrial performance. Featuring a resolution of up to 2900×2900×1700 DPI, a minimum layer thickness of 15 microns, and dimensional accuracy within ±0.04mm/20mm, the printer produces ultra-smooth wax patterns that flawlessly replicate intricate textures and complex stone-setting structures. This level of finish drastically reduces, or even eliminates, polishing in post-processing.

Designed for continuous 24/7 operation, the WJ51C boasts a monthly capacity of 3-4 kg of red wax patterns, making it ideal for daily prototyping and small-batch jewelry production in jewelry stores. Part wax utilization exceeds 57%, helping reduce material waste and lower overall production costs per piece.​

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Innovative Materials: Zero Waste, Plug-and-Play ​​

Traditional industrial wax 3D printers typically rely on large wax tanks that must be heated in full, even for small print runs, often leading to repeated heating, material degradation, and waste. The WJ51C introduces a redesigned material system with independent wax blocks: 72g Part Wax Block and 180g Support Wax Block. Users load only what they need, and material replacement takes just seconds. This on-demand approach not only cuts material cost but also ensures fresh, stable material for better casting success.​

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Paired with the dedicated WaxJetPrint slicing software, the entire workflow can be managed independently by a single operator, minimizing the reliance on experienced technicians — a practical advantage for smaller studios with limited staff.​

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As a global leader in 3D printing solutions, Flashforge achieved a breakthrough in industrial wax 3D printing as early as 2017-2018 and later introduced its WaxJet series, helping challenge the long-standing dominance of overseas brands in wax printing for jewelry. With the WJ51C, Flashforge is bringing its proven wax 3D printing expertise to a broader range of users — marking a key step in its mission to make advanced technology more accessible.​

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Visit Flashforge at Booth 50122 during JCK 2026 to see the WJ51C compact wax 3D printer in action, along with red wax casting samples and finished jewelry pieces. On-site experts will also be available to provide guidance on wax pattern casting and digital production workflows. All are welcome to stop by.​

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About Flashforge​

Flashforge is a global leader in 3D printing solutions, specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of high-performance, reliable, and user-friendly consumer and professional 3D printers. With over a decade of industrial-grade expertise, Flashforge turns complex tools into accessible solutions, empowering creativity across industries and individuals alike.

Media Contact：

Contact Person: Emily Xiong

Email:info@flashforge.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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