HSLDA Condemns Connecticut's New Homeschooling Law

Purcellville, VA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) joined advocates of freedom in denouncing Connecticut's newly enacted House Bill 5468, signed into law by Governor Ned Lamont on May 26. The legislation introduces mandatory background checks for all families intending to homeschool, imposing an unprecedented infringement on parental rights.

Under the new law, parents must submit a declaration of intent to homeschool and undergo a one-time background check conducted by the Department of Children and Families (DCF). This process includes screening for any household member with an open DCF case or inclusion on the child abuse/neglect registry. These requirements unjustly cast suspicion on parents, undermining their fundamental right to direct their children's education.

"This legislation marks a significant regression in homeschool freedom," said Jim Mason, President of HSLDA. "By requiring every parent to be pre-screened before they can begin homeschooling, it turns parents from trusted actors into risks to be managed.”

Proponents of the bill assert that the law protects homeschooled children by ensuring a baseline level of oversight. They view the notification requirement and background checks as critical measures for child safety.

However, champions of homeschool freedom, including state Senator Jeff Gordon, contend that the law constitutes unwarranted government intrusion into family life. "This is not about education or child safety," Gordon stated. "It's a targeted interference in the lives of law-abiding parents making decisions on how to best educate their children."

HSLDA Attorney Ralph Rodriguez noted additional concerns during a hearing for the legislation, "Requiring DCF approval to homeschool is a serious concern for the homeschool community. DCF has been at the heart of these recent failings, and can't be relied upon to act in a timely fashion, or at all, but they're being made the gatekeeper of homeschooling?"

Rodriguez was referring to high-profile abuse cases which proponents of the bill have used to justify the measure. In these cases, children were indeed harmed, and the state was right to prosecute the adults who caused that harm.

However, as Mason pointed out in a recent op-ed, under Connecticut’s flawed system, the vast majority of parents who come under investigation for alleged abuse are eventually proven innocent. Under the new law, these parents would be prevented from homeschooling even though they’ve done nothing wrong.

“This is not a narrow child protection measure,” Mason noted. “It is a sweeping restriction on a constitutional right based on an error-prone administrative record. It is a reaction masquerading as a solution. It must be overturned.”

About HSLDA

Founded in 1983, the Home School Legal Defense Association advocates for the rights of homeschooling families across the United States. With over 40 years of experience, HSLDA provides legal assistance, educational resources, and support to ensure the freedom to homeschool is preserved.