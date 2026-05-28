Raydium Surpasses $1T in Volume Following Robinhood and Revolut Listings

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Raydium, the highest-volume decentralized exchange on Solana and the on-chain liquidity protocol behind more than $1 trillion in cumulative trading volume, has had its RAY token listed on Revolut and Robinhood. The back-to-back listings make RAY the first token from a Solana-based decentralized exchange available on both consumer finance apps.

Robinhood and Revolut have been selective in listing DeFi assets, with both platforms adding RAY within weeks of each other. The listings follow more than a year of sustained growth in Raydium’s on-chain activity, trading volume, and protocol revenue, all of which can be independently verified on-chain by compliance teams.





Raydium has facilitated over $1 trillion in on-chain trading volume and generated $370 million in lifetime protocol revenue. The protocol remains the highest-volume decentralized exchange on Solana across the most recent measurement periods. Tokenized equity volume on the protocol crossed $1 billion this month, with US-listed stocks including Tesla and Nvidia routing through Raydium liquidity pools via xStocks and related issuer partnerships.

Raydium’s tokenized equity activity comes amid growing institutional and regulatory focus on tokenized securities infrastructure, with Bloomberg , Reuters , and Business Insider reporting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is evaluating frameworks for tokenized equities and blockchain-based settlement systems.

“There is currently no other DeFi token on both Robinhood and Revolut, and Raydium remains the only Solana DEX to have processed more than $1 trillion in cumulative trading volume through its liquidity pools. We believe the listings are a consequence of those numbers.” said Ben Ungvari, Chief Marketing Officer at Raydium.

The combined reach of the two platforms spans the US, UK, EU. Robinhood reports roughly 25 million funded retail accounts. Revolut has more than 50 million users globally. Account holders on these platforms now have access to Raydium, Solana's largest DeFi protocol, with the same trading experience used for equities, commodities, and other financial products.

“A Robinhood user, a Revolut user, and a self-custody wallet holder are now trading RAY against the same underlying pool of on-chain liquidity. For the first time, a DeFi-native asset has made this possible at this scale, and it changes what distribution for an on-chain protocol actually looks like,” said Ben Ungvari, Chief Marketing Officer at Raydium.

Raydium powers on-chain liquidity for tokenized real-world assets on Solana. The protocol hosts tokenized shares of Tesla, Nvidia, Strategy (MSTR), S&P 500 and others through the xStocks integration. It is also the main trading venue for PRIME, the RWA consortium led by Figure (Nasdaq: FIGR), which has originated more than $19 billion in home equity loans on-chain. Stablecoin pools on the protocol include Circle's USDC and PayPal USD (PYUSD), issued by Paxos. Raydium is the primary DEX venue for tokenized real-world assets on Solana by cumulative volume.





About Raydium

Raydium is the leading on-chain automated market maker and liquidity protocol in the largest public blockchains by active user count and transaction volume. The protocol provides concentrated liquidity and permissionless pool creation for assets ranging from native tokens, tokenized US-listed equities and Real World Assets. Since launch, Raydium has processed more than $1 trillion in cumulative trading volume, generated $370M in lifetime protocol revenue and consistently ranks as the highest-volume decentralized exchange in its category by daily and monthly turnover.