Servicecall.com Launches Nation’s Largest AI-Powered Property Intelligence Platform Covering 350+ Million Permit Records Across 126 Million U.S. Homes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servicecall.com today announced the launch of its next-generation AI-powered property intelligence platform, establishing what the company believes is the most comprehensive permitting, contractor, and homeowner intelligence database ever assembled in the United States.

The platform now aggregates and standardizes more than 350 million permit records tied to over 126 million residential properties nationwide, creating a powerful intelligence engine for contractors, manufacturers, insurers, lenders, distributors, property technology companies, and home service providers.

In addition to permit intelligence, Servicecall.com has expanded its platform to include:

Consumer buyer intent data

Real-time storm and weather damage alerts

AI-generated roof reports

National, regional, and local rebate intelligence

Contractor performance and permitting history

Property upgrade and replacement insights

Max Prospector™, a precision targeting engine that turns permit and property intelligence into highly qualified audiences for outbound and digital marketing





The company also recently launched its groundbreaking “Know Before You Go” contractor intelligence tool — designed to arm field sales teams and service technicians with real-time property, homeowner, weather, permit, and equipment intelligence before arriving at a customer’s home.

“This is far bigger than permit data,” said Mike Chadwick, COO of Servicecall.com. “We’re building the intelligence layer powering the future of the home services industry. Contractors and enterprise companies need real-time visibility into properties, homeowners, storm activity, equipment life cycles, and buying intent. Servicecall.com brings all of that together into one Agentic AI-powered platform.”

Building the Operating System for the Home Services Economy

Servicecall.com uses advanced artificial intelligence to transform fragmented municipal permit records and property data into a standardized, actionable national intelligence platform.

The company’s proprietary AI engine parses highly unstructured and structured data from thousands of municipalities, inspection departments, contractor filings, weather systems, rebate databases, and property records — converting it into real-time business intelligence.

The platform now delivers deep visibility into:

Residential and commercial construction activity

Homeowner buying intent

Storm and weather-related damage opportunities

Roof condition intelligence, plus measurement tools

Equipment replacement cycles

Contractor performance trends

Inspection and permit histories

Available energy efficiency rebates and incentives



Key Platform Capabilities

AI-Powered Permit Intelligence - Servicecall.com standardizes permit and inspection data from thousands of local jurisdictions nationwide, eliminating inconsistencies in terminology, formats, and reporting standards.



Contractor Intelligence - The newly launched Know Before You Go™ platform gives contractors critical property intelligence before arriving on-site, including:

Permit history

Existing equipment insights

Roof condition reports, plus sizing and measurement tools

Storm exposure data

Homeowner buying indicators

Local utility rebates and tax incentives

Property upgrade history





The platform is designed to improve close rates, increase technician efficiency, and create smarter customer conversations in the field.

Real-Time Weather & Storm Damage Alerts - Servicecall.com now delivers real-time severe weather monitoring and storm damage intelligence, helping contractors proactively identify impacted homeowners and neighborhoods immediately after weather events.

AI Roof Reports - The platform provides roof intelligence and reporting tools designed to help roofing, solar, insurance, and exterior contractors identify opportunities faster and prioritize high-value properties.

Consumer Buyer Intent Data - By combining property intelligence with consumer buying signals, the platform enables highly targeted marketing and lead generation capabilities for home service businesses and marketing companies.

National Rebate & Incentive Intelligence - Servicecall.com aggregates national, state, regional, utility, and local rebate programs into a single searchable system, helping contractors and homeowners instantly identify savings opportunities.

Powering the Next Generation of AI-Driven Home Services - As AI adoption accelerates across construction, property technology, insurance, and home services, Servicecall.com is positioning itself as foundational infrastructure for the industry.

Industries leveraging the platform include HVAC, Roofing, Solar, Pools, Generators, Insurance, Mortgage & Lending, Property Technology, Home Warranty, Real Estate Investment, Building Materials & Distribution, Private Equity, and Smart Home Services

“We’re not just collecting data,” added Chadwick. “We’re creating predictive intelligence for every property in America.”

By unifying permit data, property intelligence, weather insights, and consumer intent into a single AI-powered platform, Servicecall.com is redefining how the home services industry identifies opportunity, manages risk, and drives growth—at a national scale and in real time.

About ServiceCall:

ServiceCall is an AI-powered property intelligence and home services technology company focused on transforming fragmented permit, contractor, weather, rebate, and property data into actionable business intelligence. The company’s platform aggregates and analyzes hundreds of millions of records to help businesses identify opportunities, predict market activity, and make smarter operational decisions across the U.S. home services economy.