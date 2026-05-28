NEWH Rocky Mountain Chapter to Host Sold-Out Regional Tradeshow in Denver June 4

DENVER, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWH, Inc. (The Global Hospitality Network) and the NEWH Rocky Mountain Chapter will host the NEWH Regional Tradeshow on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center. Recognized across the hospitality design industry for their intimate format and high-quality engagement, NEWH Regional Tradeshows are among the most sought-after networking opportunities of the year. Exhibitor space for NEWH Regional Tradeshows consistently sell out well in advance.

The Denver event brings together architects, designers, specifiers, purchasing agents, hotel owners and managers, design students, and education professionals for a single afternoon of curated product discovery, networking, and dialogue with leading suppliers and manufacturers.

A format the industry seeks out

Unlike large-scale convention floors, NEWH Regional Tradeshows are intentionally smaller and more focused. They focus on pairing the A&D community with vendors in a business-casual environment that prioritizes meaningful conversation over volume. The result is an event the industry consistently rates among the best returns on time for both exhibitors and attendees.

Admission is by registration only. The show floor is reserved for registered attendees and exhibiting vendors; non-exhibiting vendors and consultants are not permitted on the floor. A limited number of credentialed media passes are available for working press covering the hospitality, design, and architecture industries.

Featured Panel: The Crawford Evolution

The day opens with an exclusive panel discussion from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. presented by NEWH Rocky Mountain: The Crawford Evolution — a behind-the-scenes look at the renovation of The Crawford Hotel at Union Station. The session is a masterclass in balancing historic grandeur with the demands of the modern traveler, tracing the full lifecycle of the project from the initial need for change to the final high-design reveal.

Panelists include:

Jonathan Fu , Director of Client Experience, CF Kent

, Director of Client Experience, CF Kent Stephanie Gearhart , Interiors Leader | Principal, DLR Group

, Interiors Leader | Principal, DLR Group Elizabeth Pelletier , Senior Interior Designer, DLR Group

, Senior Interior Designer, DLR Group Anna Stein, Regional Sales Leader, CF Kent

Event Schedule — Thursday, June 4, 2026

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Panel Discussion: The Crawford Evolution

1:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tradeshow Floor Opens: featuring the latest in hospitality furnishings, finishes, and services. Complimentary lunch served in the exhibit hall for attendees arriving between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m.

3:30 & 5:45 p.m. Door Prize Drawings: two $500 cash prizes awarded. Attendees collect stamps from exhibitors to qualify; must be present to win.

5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Cocktail Reception: networking on the tradeshow floor.

Venue

Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center

650 15th Street, Denver, CO 80202

Registration

Registration is open to architects, designers, specifiers, purchasing agents, hotel owners and managers, design students, and education professionals.

About NEWH, Inc.

NEWH, Inc. is The Global Hospitality Network — a premier networking resource for the hospitality industry, providing education, scholarships, and business development opportunities. NEWH connects designers, suppliers, manufacturers, and industry professionals through chapters, conferences, and regional events around the world. To learn more, visit https://newh.org/

About NEWH Regional Tradeshows

NEWH Regional Tradeshows are hosted by NEWH chapters across North America to bring the hospitality A&D community together with leading suppliers and manufacturers in an intimate, high-engagement format. Their smaller scale and curated exhibitor mix have made them one of the most consistently sought-after events on the hospitality industry calendar, with exhibitor space routinely allocated by lottery. To learn more, visit https://newh.org/events/regional-tradeshows/

About the NEWH Rocky Mountain Chapter

The NEWH Rocky Mountain Chapter serves hospitality design professionals across Colorado and the surrounding region, providing programming, scholarships, and networking opportunities that connect the local A&D community with the broader global NEWH network. Learn more at https://newh.org/chapters/rocky-mountain

Media Credentials

A limited number of media passes are available to credentialed working press covering the hospitality, design, architecture, and travel industries. To preserve the intimate, business-focused environment that defines NEWH Regional Tradeshows, all media access is by application and approval in advance. Unregistered media will not be admitted to the show floor. Reach out to communications@newh.org to apply for media credentials.

Media Contact

NEWH, Inc.

communications@newh.org

www.newh.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/023116b9-e59a-4447-8c51-9d485ea644f4