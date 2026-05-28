Purecore Metals Announces Field Program Commencement at the Bankier Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) (“Purecore” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce HEG & Associates geoscientists have commenced boots-on-the-ground exploration as part of the Company’s 2026 exploration program at the Bankier Property (“Bankier”, “Project” or “Property”).

The Company holds a 100% interest in Bankier, an early-stage exploration project characterized by prospective alteration signatures and multi-element Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) anomalies in copper, molybdenum, gold, zinc, silver, lead, and uranium.

The 2026 field initiatives will consist of:

Systematic prospecting and geological traverses to build a robust point-station database to support mapping efforts

A comprehensive geological mapping program focused on lithology, alteration, mineralization, and structural controls on metal endowment

Infill soil sampling to complement the 2022–2023 MMI database



Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of Purecore, commented: “We are excited to initiate our 2026 exploration program at Bankier. The project aligns well with our strategy of advancing critical minerals opportunities tied to long-term demand across energy, technology, and defense. The work being completed by HEG & Associates is designed to improve our understanding of the property’s geology, mineralization controls, and priority target areas to guide follow-up exploration.”

About Purecore Metals Inc.

Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the materials that power modern energy systems and emerging technologies. The Company is building a critical minerals portfolio aligned with long-term trends across the energy, technology, and defense sectors, with a strategy centered on high-impact opportunities and disciplined execution.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ali Wasiliew, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Contact Us

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company’s website at www.purecoremetals.com, contact the Company by email at investors@purecoremetals.com, or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

PURECORE METALS INC.

Peter Berdusco

President

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated date for the commencement of trading of the Company’s common shares on the CSE; the Company’s intention to build a critical minerals portfolio; the Company’s intention to advance an acquisition and exploration-driven growth strategy; the Company’s goal to become a premier explorer of strategic materials; planned exploration and acquisition activity; anticipated timelines; and business objectives. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including fluctuations in commodity prices, results of exploration, availability of capital, and general market conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.