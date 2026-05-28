Polyetheramine Market to Reach USD 2.72 Billion by 2035 as Wind Energy and Epoxy Coatings Drive 7.92% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polyetheramine Market was valued at USD 1.29 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.72 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.92% from 2026 to 2035.

There is immense growth in the market due to the variety of applications where polyetheramines can be used, which include being a corrosion-resistant and reinforced coating in building infrastructures. Polyetheramine refers to a group of specialty chemicals that contain a polyether backbone structure with primary amine end-groups.





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The U.S. polyetheramine market was valued at approximately USD 232.4 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 467 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.07%.

The U.S. leads in the commercial growth of the polyetheramine industry, having a CAGR that is higher than the average globally. Wind energy production in the U.S. is one of the most important factors contributing to polyetheramine demand in North America. Turbine blades manufactured for use in offshore wind energy generation in America are produced using the polyetheramine curing agent.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Monoamine dominated the market with approximately 46% share in 2025 as they offer the simplest molecular architecture within the polyetheramine family, which translates into the most predictable reactivity. Diamine is the fastest-growing polyetheramine type as they have two reactive amine groups per molecule and create higher crosslink density in cured epoxy matrices than monoamines, providing the mechanical strength.

By Application

The epoxy coatings held approximately 38% share in 2025 due to the increasing global infrastructure, industrial facility, marine vessel, and commercial building surface protection globally. Composites are the fastest-growing application for polyetheramines due to increasing wind turbine blade composite manufacturing globally.

By End User

Construction dominated the Polyetheramine Market in 2025 due to the extensive use of polyetheramines in epoxy coatings, adhesives, sealants, and flooring applications across residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure projects. Wind Energy is the fastest-growing end-user segment owing to the rapid global expansion of renewable energy projects and increasing installation of larger, high-capacity wind turbines.

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Regional Insights:

The North American region shows the highest growth rate among other regions for the polyether amine market. The market's CAGR stands at 9.07%. This is due to the growing investments made in infrastructure development, wind energy, aerospace industry development, and VOC regulations.

The Asia Pacific region is leading the global market for polyetheramines with the largest market share, owing to massive construction activity in China, epoxy coatings consumption in China, coating investments in India, and the high level of development of the automobile and electronic industry in countries such as South Korea and Japan.

Key Players:

Huntsman Corporation

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Clariant AG

Covestro AG

Stepan Company

Perstorp Holding AB

Wuxi Acryl Technology Co. Ltd.

Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd.

Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co. Ltd.

IRO Group Inc.

The Aurora Chemical Co. Ltd.

Yantai Dasteck Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Zibo Dexin Lianbang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Solvay SA

Nanjing Sainuo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Qingdao IRO Surfactant Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ercros SA

Dow Chemical Company

Wind Energy Composite Demand from Renewable Capacity Expansion Boost Market Growth Globally

The construction of wind energy power stations is the most active commercial factor influencing increased consumption of polyetheramine. New additions to global wind energy capacity have hit all-time highs in recent years due to climate policies, economics, and security issues favoring wind energy development in Europe, China, North America, and the developing world. Every addition of one MW of wind energy capacity necessitates production of blades using epoxy resins, which utilize diamines of polyetheramine.

Recent Developments:

2025: Huntsman Corporation introduced a new tri-functional polyetheramine product line under its JEFFAMINE brand designed for high-performance epoxy systems in aerospace and automotive composites, targeting the fastest-growing segments of the polyetheramine application market.

2025: BASF SE expanded its polyetheramine product range for low-VOC waterborne epoxy coating formulations targeting the European and North American industrial and infrastructure coating markets where regulatory restrictions on solvent-based systems are accelerating demand for water-compatible curing agents.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Pricing Analysis & Cost Forecast Metrics – helps you understand pricing trends by polyetheramine type, key player price benchmarking, feedstock cost fluctuations, and long-term pricing forecasts influencing profitability and procurement strategies.

– helps you understand pricing trends by polyetheramine type, key player price benchmarking, feedstock cost fluctuations, and long-term pricing forecasts influencing profitability and procurement strategies. Regulatory & Sustainability Compliance Metrics – helps you evaluate chemical safety regulations, environmental compliance standards, low-VOC formulation trends, and increasing adoption of sustainable and bio-based chemical solutions globally.

– helps you evaluate chemical safety regulations, environmental compliance standards, low-VOC formulation trends, and increasing adoption of sustainable and bio-based chemical solutions globally. Raw Material & Manufacturing Efficiency Metrics – helps you analyze propylene oxide feedstock pricing trends, production capacity expansion activities, specialty amine manufacturing advancements, and supply-side operational developments across major regions.

– helps you analyze propylene oxide feedstock pricing trends, production capacity expansion activities, specialty amine manufacturing advancements, and supply-side operational developments across major regions. Polyurea & Advanced Coating Technology Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in polyurea coating applications, high-performance industrial coatings, corrosion-resistant formulations, and next-generation protective surface technologies.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in polyurea coating applications, high-performance industrial coatings, corrosion-resistant formulations, and next-generation protective surface technologies. Low-Emission & Waterborne Formulation Metrics – helps you assess innovation trends in waterborne, low-emission, and environmentally friendly polyetheramine formulations supporting stricter environmental standards and sustainable industrial applications.

– helps you assess innovation trends in waterborne, low-emission, and environmentally friendly polyetheramine formulations supporting stricter environmental standards and sustainable industrial applications. High-Performance Composite & Application Innovation Metrics – helps you gauge advancements in composite resin technologies, lightweight material development, wind energy component applications, and high-strength industrial formulations driving demand across end-use industries globally.

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