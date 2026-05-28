Elevate Summer Celebrations with Easy Backyard Recipes Featuring Fresh Corn

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Whether you’re grilling in the backyard, at a picnic or simply relaxing poolside to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, this summer is sure to be filled with special celebrations. Throughout those 250 years, food has brought people together – and continues to do so.

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From barbecues to patios, fresh foods are at the heart of American celebrations. Healthy, fresh ingredients help elevate classic recipes with sweet corn taking center stage in many iconic summer dishes. As a trusted American grower, Duda Farm Fresh Foods provides equally healthy and flavorful recipes using Dandy Sweet Corn to build the heart of your menu.

While corn on its own is a classic side dish – with Americans consuming approximately 1,400 bushels per year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture – you can put a twist on tradition by serving Elote, also known as Mexican street corn, as a bold and delicious way to enjoy fresh corn at its best. Cooked to perfection then slathered in a creamy, zesty mix of mayonnaise, lime juice, cheese and chili powder, Elote transforms a simple ear of corn into an irresistible snack or side.

You can add its vibrant flavor and fun to your table with a number of easy cooking methods:

Grill: For the traditional method of cooking Elote, preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Place the corn directly on the grill grates then cook 10-15 minutes, turning every 2-3 minutes until nicely charred and cooked through, like these recipes for Easy Elote Corn or Vegan Elote.

For the traditional method of cooking Elote, preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Place the corn directly on the grill grates then cook 10-15 minutes, turning every 2-3 minutes until nicely charred and cooked through, like these recipes for Easy Elote Corn or Vegan Elote. Boil: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add corn and cook 5-7 minutes until tender.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add corn and cook 5-7 minutes until tender. Roast: Preheat the oven to 400 F. Place corn on a baking sheet and roast 20-25 minutes, turning halfway through.

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Place corn on a baking sheet and roast 20-25 minutes, turning halfway through. Air Fryer: Preheat the air fryer to 400 F. Cook corn for 12-15 minutes, turning once.

Visit DudaFresh.com to find more ways to elevate your patriotic celebrations.

Easy Elote Corn

Recipe courtesy of The Produce Moms on behalf of Duda Farm Fresh Foods

Servings: 4

1 Dandy Sweet Corn Tray (4 count)

1 lime, juice only (about 2 tablespoons)

1 cup mayonnaise or Mexican crema

2 tablespoons Elote seasoning

1 cup cotija cheese, crumbled

fresh cilantro, chopped, for garnish

hot sauce or chili powder (optional)

Heat grill to medium-high heat.

Place corn directly on grates and cook 10-15 minutes, turning every 2-3 minutes, until charred and cooked through.

While corn is still warm, squeeze lime juice on all sides. Brush or spoon mayonnaise on each ear, ensuring all sides are coated.

Evenly sprinkle Elote seasoning over coated corn. Using hands, gently press seasoning into mayo.

Arrange Elote on serving platter, sprinkle with cotija cheese and garnish with fresh chopped cilantro. Serve with hot sauce or chili powder for extra heat, if desired.

Vegan Elote

Recipe courtesy of Darn Good Veggies on behalf of Duda Farm Fresh Foods

Cook time: 16 minutes

Total time: 28 minutes

Servings: 4

Vegan Parmesan:

1/2 cup raw cashews

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Elote:

1/3 cup vegan mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon ancho chili powder

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/4 teaspoon chipotle powder (optional)

1 pinch salt

4 ears Dandy Corn

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

To make vegan Parmesan: In small food processor or blender, pulse cashews, nutritional yeast, garlic powder and salt until it resembles grated Parmesan.

Heat grill or grill pan to medium-high heat.

In bowl, stir mayo, ancho chili powder, garlic, lime juice, chipotle powder and salt until smooth.

Place corn on grill or grill pan and cook on all sides until corn is cooked and has grill marks, about 4 minutes per side.

Spread corn with chili mayo then sprinkle with vegan Parmesan and cilantro.

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