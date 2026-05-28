Nexterus Receives 2026 Top Family-Owned Business Award from Central Penn Business Journal

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexterus, a world-class, 4th generation family-owned & operated supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, has been named one of the 2026 Top Family-Owned Businesses by the Central Penn Business Journal (CPBJ). This prestigious award recognizes family-owned companies that have demonstrated success in business growth, employee engagement, leadership excellence, and commitment to their communities.

Founded in 1946, Nexterus has grown into a nationally recognized supply chain and logistics solutions provider while maintaining the family-oriented culture and values that have been central to its success. Through a continued focus on innovation, customer service, employee development, and community involvement, Nexterus has built long-lasting relationships with clients, partners, and team members alike.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of Central Pennsylvania’s Top Family-Owned Businesses,” said Ryan Polakoff, President & CEO of Nexterus. “This award is a true testament to our amazing people, the Nexterians, who go above and beyond every single day for our clients. They’re the reason we have average client tenures exceeding 10+ years. I couldn’t be more proud of our incredible team.”

The CPBJ Top Family-Owned Business Awards celebrate companies that have achieved business success while preserving the values, culture, and leadership that make family-owned organizations unique. Award recipients are evaluated based on factors including company growth, employee morale, community engagement, and overall business performance.

Nexterus remains committed to delivering innovative transportation and supply chain solutions while supporting the communities where its employees live and work.

Go to Awards Databases - Central Penn Business Journal to view the complete list of CPBJ, In the Lead, Best Family-Owned Business winners.

About Nexterus

Nexterus solves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America’s oldest private, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nexterus helps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains. With best-in-class strategies and services, Nexterus gives clients the freedom to build their businesses without being distracted by complex supply chain challenges and tedious tasks, allowing these companies to improve productivity, efficiencies, and customer service. Please find us at nexterus.com (https://www.nexterus.com).

About Central Penn Business Journal

Central Penn Business Journal is the leading source of business news and information in Central Pennsylvania for the past 41 years. In addition to breaking news on its multimedia news site at CPBJ.com, it also publishes a biweekly print edition. Central Penn Business Journal publishes various special focus sections on topics such as real estate and construction and mergers and acquisitions in addition to the yearly Book of Lists. It also hosts nine annual events, including Women of Influence, Fastest Growing Companies and Best Places to Work in PA, to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. In addition, Central Penn Business Journal facilitates webinars bringing local experts from the business community together to discuss current topics and trends. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. Central Penn Business Journal and its sister publication, Lehigh Valley Business, are part of BridgeTower Media, the authoritative voice for insights and marketing solutions across 40+ brands in five key sectors across the United States.