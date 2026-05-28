Rently Launches Ria, an AI Leasing Agent That Turns Leads into Leases

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rently, the resident lifecycle management platform designed for single-family and multifamily operators, today announced the launch of Ria , an AI leasing agent powered by Rently Intelligence. Built to help property management teams engage prospects faster and more effectively, Ria automates lead nurturing from first inquiry to tour booking and follow-up.

Ria engages prospective renters through personalized SMS and email, answers routine questions, encourages tour scheduling, sends reminders and re-engages leads who miss tours or drop off. By handling the repetitive follow-up, Ria helps leasing teams focus on higher-value conversations and closing leases.

“Generic automation isn’t enough anymore,” said Merrick Lackner, CEO of Rently. “The next phase of AI understands the leasing workflow, connects to real-time prospect activity and works alongside your team, not as another disconnected tool. Ria gives operators the speed and scale they need while keeping leasing teams focused on the moments where human connection matters most.”

Rently Intelligence is fully integrated within Rently’s ecosystem. Ria is the only AI that already knows what stage each lead is in. Unlike other AI tools that start cold, Ria uses context from the full prospect journey—from the first listing view to scheduled and completed self-tours—to convert leads more effectively and re-engage when drop-offs happen. Ria is also plug-and-play; most go live within a day, not weeks.

Key capabilities include:

24/7 lead engagement: Responds to inquiries via SMS and email, including after hours.

Responds to inquiries via SMS and email, including after hours. Automated lead nurturing: Personalized follow-ups that encourage prospects to schedule or reschedule tours.

Personalized follow-ups that encourage prospects to schedule or reschedule tours. Missed-tour re-engagement: Follows up with prospects to keep leads from going cold.

Follows up with prospects to keep leads from going cold. Knowledge-base-driven responses: Pulls from property-specific FAQs, policies, availability and application steps, to provide consistent answers.

Pulls from property-specific FAQs, policies, availability and application steps, to provide consistent answers. Seamless agent handoffs: Escalates to leasing teams when human support is needed.



During Rently Intelligence’s beta program, most clients experienced very positive results: up to 60% more tours booked, more than 90% containment rates and up to 50 hours saved per agent per month.

"The results speak for themselves: During our beta testing, Rently Intelligence delivered a 84% lift in self-showings and saved us approximately 40 staff hours per month. Our AI leasing agent manages 95% of lead questions, ensuring our team focuses purely on high-value closing conversations, not manual outreach." Dan Plorin, Resident Services Manager at Peak Property Management.

The launch of Ria expands Rently’s AI strategy across the resident lifecycle, giving operators a practical way to improve renter responsiveness, reduce manual workload and increase conversion without adding complexity to daily operations.

Rently Intelligence is available starting June 15, 2026, for single-family customers, with multifamily availability expected in Q4 2026. Additional capabilities, including lead scoring and qualification, and Voice AI, are expected in future releases.

Learn more at use.rently.com/meet-ria/ .

About Rently

Rently is a resident lifecycle management platform designed for single-family and multifamily operators, helping optimize every stage of the rental journey—including listing properties, streamlining leasing processes with self-guided tours and smart access, and improving resident living experiences through smart home technology. From enhanced security and greater operational efficiency to increased occupancy and NOI, Rently provides tailored solutions that support operators' goals from a single, unified platform. To learn more, visit www.rently.com .

Media Contact

Idea Grove on behalf of Rently

rently@ideagrove.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f86e7332-43e8-40fc-9270-b51088c36292