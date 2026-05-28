Edge Marketing Earns Top 3 Recognition in Daily Report’s Best of 2026 Survey for Law Firm Marketer Customer Service

MINNEAPOLIS, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc., a global strategic marketing and public relations agency serving the legal, accounting and professional services industries, is proud to announce its recognition as a Top 3 provider in the Law Firm Marketer Customer Service category in the Daily Report’s Best of 2026 survey.

Conducted annually by Law.com and the Daily Report, the Best Of survey recognizes the service providers most trusted by attorneys, law firm administrators, managing partners and legal industry professionals throughout Georgia’s legal market.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized in a category that reflects something so important to our team: client relationships,” said Amy Juers, CEO and Founder of Edge Marketing. “Responsiveness, partnership and personalized service have always been central to how we work, and we’re grateful for the trust our clients continue to place in us.”

Edge Marketing supports organizations across the legal, accounting and professional services sectors through integrated strategic marketing, public relations and digital visibility initiatives designed for today’s evolving media and AI landscape. Edge helps organizations strengthen authority, discoverability and trust across the channels where modern buyers and answer engines seek information.

The full list of Daily Report’s Best of 2026 honorees can be found at:

https://www.law.com/dailyreportonline/best-of/2026/

About Edge Marketing, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Edge Marketing is a strategic communications and marketing agency serving organizations across legal, accounting, technology, and other regulated and high-stakes industries. The firm helps clients strengthen market visibility, authority and business growth through integrated public relations, thought leadership, digital marketing, and strategic advisory services. To learn more, visit: https://www.edgemarketinginc.com

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Managing Director, Director of Global Public Relations

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753