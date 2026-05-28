Wendy's Canada Steps Up to the Plate as the Official Hamburger of the Blue Jays™

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On National Hamburger Day, Wendy's® Canada today announced a new multi-year partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays™, naming Wendy's the Official Hamburger of the Blue Jays™. This collaboration brings together two iconic brands united by a shared commitment to quality, fresh fan experiences, and the Canadian communities they serve.

Wendy's is teaming up with the Blue Jays to fuel the passion of baseball fans from coast to coast. From grabbing the fan-favourite Baconator® on the way to the game or celebrating every inning with a Frosty® treat, Wendy's is proud to be part of the game-day experience, celebrating the moments Canadians look forward to most, with the quality they deserve.

“At Wendy’s, we’ve always stood for more than just great food—we’re deeply committed to the communities where our customers live, work and now play,” said John Mulvihill, Vice President and Managing Director, Wendy's Canada. “Becoming the Official Hamburger of the Blue Jays is a natural fit, bringing together two iconic brands united by a shared passion for delivering the very best for our fans. Whether it’s a Single, Double or Triple, we’re proud to support Canada’s Team™."

“Creating memorable experiences for our fans is at the heart of everything we do,” said David O’Reilly, Sr. Director Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays. “We’re proud to partner with a brand like Wendy’s that shares our commitment to quality and community connection.”

To celebrate every Blue Jays win, Wendy's Canada will be launching Win With Wendy’s, an exclusive digital offer giving fans a FREE Jr Cheeseburger Deluxe with a minimum $5 purchase for every Blue Jays win for the remainder of the 2026 season. The offer is redeemable through the Wendy's Canada mobile app at participating Wendy’s restaurants nationwide, reinforcing Wendy’s commitment to delivering everyday value for fans across Canada.

“Both Wendy's and the Blue Jays are brands that understand the importance of the fan experience,” said Patrick O’Donovan, Director and Head of Marketing for Wendy’s Canada. “This partnership creates new opportunities to connect with fans through shared moments. From in-stadium experiences and integrated campaigns to exclusive digital offers rewarding Canadians for supporting Canada’s Team. We’re excited to bring people together around a love for the game all season long.”

With the 2026 season underway, Wendy’s is ready for gameday, cheering on Canada’s Team. As the Official Hamburger of the Toronto Blue Jays, Wendy’s fresh, never frozen square hamburgers will be front and centre for fans all season long.

About Wendy's

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef* and fan favourites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising. Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3d091d6-e410-448a-a4b5-de7c3b6346c1