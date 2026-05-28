Levoit Announces Winter Indoor Air Care Lineup Amid Flu Season





SYDNEY, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Australia moves through peak winter flu season, Levoit is introducing its winter indoor air care lineup while highlighting the importance of air purification in home environments, with Super-K continuing to circulate.

Seasonal influenza places a significant burden on Australia each year, with an estimated 300,000 GP visits, 18,000 hospitalisations and 3,500 deaths. In winter, more time spent indoors in shared spaces can increase exposure to respiratory risks.

“This flu season is a timely reminder that health risks aren’t just about what we touch, but also what we breathe,” said Oscar Mei, Experienced Air Purifier Specialist at Levoit.

How Levoit Air Purification Supports Winter Indoor Environments

Not all air purifiers are created equal, and performance can make a meaningful difference during flu season, when dust and allergens can accumulate more easily indoors.

Levoit is a leading air purifier brand in the U.S. and global markets, known for certified HEPA filtration that captures 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. Its systems filter and recirculate indoor air, helping reduce airborne particles without producing ozone.





While air purification is not a replacement for vaccination or hygiene practices, it can serve as an additional layer of support. Levoit designs its air purifiers with a balance of aesthetic design, strong filtration, and quiet operation, suitable for everyday use:

Core 400S (Coverage: up to 90 m²)

Designed for larger living areas, the Core 400S delivers higher-capacity purification for shared family spaces. It is ECARF-certified and tested for a 99.9% bacteria and virus reduction rate.

Core 300S (Coverage: up to 54 m²)

Ideal for bedrooms and home offices, the Core 300S offers targeted purification with ultra-quiet operation for continuous use.

All models are designed for different room sizes and fit easily into daily home routines without added complexity.

“At Levoit, we focus on making air purification fit real life, with consistency as the priority for supporting cleaner indoor air throughout the day,” said Oscar Mei.

Seasonal Respiratory Health in Focus

As flu and allergy seasons continue to overlap during colder months, attention to indoor environments is becoming an increasingly important part of everyday wellbeing.

Levoit’s Winter Preparation Sale runs from 30 May to 3 June, with up to 28% off. Visit levoit.au for more details.

About Levoit

Levoit is a leading home wellness brand specializing in air purification and indoor comfort solutions. The brand offers a range of smart home appliances including air purifiers and tower fans designed to help create cleaner and more comfortable living environments.

Media Contact

Levoit Marketing Team

pr.au@vesync.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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