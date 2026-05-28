My Vaccine Lawyer Secures $373,371.11 Settlement for Family After Fatal Guillain-Barré Syndrome Tied to Flu Vaccine

Dresher, PA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Vaccine Lawyer has secured a $373,371.11 settlement for the family of a man who died from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) after receiving a seasonal influenza vaccine. Attorney Leigh Finfer handled the case.



Less than a month after the flu shot, the client developed ascending paresthesias and progressive weakness. He was hospitalized, diagnosed with GBS, and treated with intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG).



His condition worsened in the hospital after he developed pneumonia. He died from severe respiratory distress.



My Vaccine Lawyer pursued compensation to help ease the emotional and financial burden on his surviving family. The settlement covered pain and suffering, lost earnings, and medical expenses.



"This was a devastating loss for the family," said Leigh Finfer. "We were honored to represent them and help secure financial relief during a difficult time."



Claims for serious vaccine-related neurological injuries are often filed through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), which lets eligible individuals and families seek compensation for covered vaccine injuries.



My Vaccine Lawyer is a vaccine injury law firm that represents individuals and families nationwide in vaccine injury claims, personal injury matters, and complex litigation.



For more information, visit www.myvaccinelawyer.com.

About My Vaccine Lawyer

My Vaccine Lawyer represents individuals and families affected by serious vaccine injuries through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). The firm handles conditions including SIRVA, Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), transverse myelitis, and other recognized adverse reactions.

Press Inquiries

Max Muller

info [at] myvaccinelawyer.com

(800) 229-7704

https://www.myvaccinelawyer.com/

715 Twining Road

Suite 208B

Dresher, PA 19025