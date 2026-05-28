Peec AI hits $10M ARR 16 months after launch as brands race to optimize for AI search

Berlin, BERLIN, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peec AI, the AI search analytics platform, today announced it has surpassed $10 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) just 16 months after launching its product. The company also confirmed the opening of its first US office in New York to support accelerating demand from American enterprises.

The team behind Peec AI. Photo credit: Thomas Oberniedermayr

Peec AI grew from $0 to $5M ARR in its first 11 months and doubled to $10M ARR in the five months that followed. Headcount grew from 25 to more than 70 employees across engineering, go-to-market and operations in the last six months.

"Brands that figured out SEO early won the last decade. The same dynamic is playing out right now with AI search — just compressed into months, not years," said Marius Meiners, co-founder and CEO of Peec AI.

Peec AI counts more than 2500 customers globally, including brands like Attio, Squarespace, TUI and Hugo Boss, with the US emerging as its fastest-growing market as brands race to measure and improve their AI search presence.

Peec AI has emerged as one of the fastest-growing AI software companies in Europe. The company was featured by Ramp among the world's breakout software vendors, and ranked #2 in Harmonic's Q2 2026 Hot 25 startup ranking.

Peec AI was founded in January 2025 by Marius Meiners, Daniel Drabo and Tobias Siwonia at Antler. The company raised a €7M seed round led by 20VC in 24h, reportedly the fastest seed investment in the firm's history, followed by a $21M Series A led by Singular in November 2025. Total funding to date stands at $29M.

What's next

The New York office isn't just a flag in the ground. The US is Peec's fastest-growing market, and the team is actively hiring across sales, customer success, and engineering to meet it.

The product roadmap reflects the same ambition: with AI search analytics as the foundation, Peec AI is now building toward brand perception, commerce, and the ability to act on all of it and measure what moves.

About Peec AI

Peec AI is AI search analytics platform for marketing teams and agencies. The company enables teams to monitor, analyze and improve how they appear across AI-powered answer engines and generative search platforms. Peec AI is backed by Singular, 20VC and Antler. Learn more at peec.ai.

Peec AI founders Marius Meiners, Daniel Drabo, and Tobias Siwonia. Photo credit: LinaRetzlaff

Press Inquiries

Noah Wolff,

Growth, Peec AI

growth [at] peec.ai