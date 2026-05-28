Xulon Press announces the third book in the End Time Events Christian series, Warrior’s Guide Through the Tribulation from author Henry M. Torres.

Springfield, MO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of End Time Events Book Three: Warrior’s Guide Through the Tribulation by Henry M. Torres, available in paperback $26.99, 9798868526060; eBook $8.99, 9798868526077.

END TIME EVENTS BOOK THREE - WARRIOR'S GUIDE THROUGH THE TRIBULATION

This book reveals through the systematic application of the scriptures when the rapture takes place. Also, the visions of Tommy Hicks and Ken Peters are used to corroborate the many prophetical scriptures that describe the events taking place in their visions. An understanding of the things contained in this book will prepare Christians to be mentally and spiritually prepared to go through the tribulation.

“God has given me complete understanding on the books of Daniel and Revelation. I feel compelled to share this knowledge with the body of Christ. As I have prayed, I have very distinctly heard God say to me, ‘Write this book.’” Torres said.

Henry M. Torres started his working career at the age of eighteen by serving in the Army for three years. After leaving the Army, he went back to school and worked in the telecommunications industry as a network engineer. He went on to work for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) as a network project manager, retiring in 2002. Torres became a Christian at the age of twelve and was baptized in the Holy Spirt. While working in the Los Angeles area, he really got serious about serving God and became involved in his local church, holding positions as an adult Sunday school teacher, Royal Ranger commander, Sunday school superintendent, church board member, and church treasurer. After retirement from IBM in 2001, he pastored a small Pentecostal church in Wildwood, Missouri for three years. Once retired, Torres spent most of his time teaching a small Bible group, writing books on end-time events, and interceding in prayer for the nation.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. End Time Events Book Three: Warrior’s Guide Through the Tribulation is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

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