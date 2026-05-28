Newsweek Names Berlin Packaging as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Perks & Benefits 2026

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, is honored to announce that it has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Perks & Benefits 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This recognition cannot be applied for or requested. It is based on extensive public data analysis and a confidential nationwide survey of over 179,000 employees, highlighting employers that deliver flexible, holistic benefits supporting modern employee well-being and long-term career fulfillment.

This distinction reinforces Berlin Packaging’s commitment to providing a robust total rewards package that is thoughtfully crafted to support the diverse needs of its team members. Continually enhanced in response to direct employee feedback, the offerings are strategically benchmarked to remain competitive across the industry. Total Rewards programs include Work/Life perks ranging from competitive paid time off to generous paid parental leave; a focus on holistic Health & Wellness programs, from competitive medical coverage to proactive wellness incentives; and incentive programs designed to deliver superior rewards for superior performance, including the highly regarded 1Berlin Shared Ownership Program.

The 1Berlin Shared Ownership Program (BSOP) aims to establish a true ownership culture by granting an equity stake, at no cost, to employees across all levels and geographic regions. By unifying the entire workforce under a shared equity model, Berlin Packaging inspires an entrepreneurial mindset, empowering all employees to take decisive action that champions customers and drives long-term sustainable growth. This ownership mindset is fueled by a commitment to transparency, financial acumen training, and quarterly Ownership Updates from leadership. These initiatives ensure that every team member, from the warehouse to the corporate office, understands how their daily impact shapes the Company’s success.

The Company’s commitment to its team members also includes dynamic Rewards & Recognition opportunities, forward-thinking financial wellness options from retirement savings support to personal finance education, and a strong foundation for Career Development, providing tools and opportunities to actively foster personal and professional growth.

“This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to providing team members with meaningful benefits, valuable development opportunities, and an engaging, rewarding workplace experience,” said Bill Hayes, Global CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. “By making a conscious choice to continuously invest in comprehensive incentives and resources that support overall well-being, we are able to attract and retain exceptional talent while fostering long-term success for both our employees and Berlin Packaging as a whole.”

"We are proud to present a ranking that reflects the authentic voice of over 179,000 workers,” says Jennifer H. Cunninghan, Editor-In-Chief of Newsweek. “This massive independent study, bolstered by the technical expertise of Plant-A and Aniline, represents one of the most comprehensive looks at workplace benefits ever conducted. Newsweek remains the premier authority on this subject, offering a deep, data-driven look at the benefits that actually matter to families and individuals across the country."

Earlier this year, Berlin Packaging was honored to be named as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Last year, Berlin Packaging was also honored to be named one of America’s Greenest Companies 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, in collaboration with GIST Impact. The ranking recognized the top 500 companies in the USA based on environmental sustainability, and only those that met the European Union’s stringent sustainability criteria – considered the most advanced globally – were eligible.





About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually, along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing and logistics services, and sustainability solutions for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. Please visit berlinpackaging.com and corporate.berlinpackaging.eu for more information.

Media Contact

Celeste Osborne, Celeste.Osborne@berlinpackaging.com, (708) 272-7046

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c142c0d3-dbae-435b-bf7b-7e3db5d55edb