Airia Wins Gold Globee in 2026 Globee Awards for Best Data Management and Governance Platform

ATLANTA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the enterprise AI security and governance platform, today announced it has won a Gold Globee in the 2026 Globee Awards for Pioneers, earning top honors in the Best Data Management and Governance Platform category.

The Globee Awards for Pioneers recognize organizations demonstrating innovation, technology advancement, and measurable impact across global industries. Winners are selected based on their ability to deliver solutions that drive meaningful change for customers. The Gold Globee represents the highest level of achievement in the "Best Of" category.

Airia earned the recognition for its unified platform that enables enterprises to discover, secure, govern, and orchestrate AI from a single system. The platform provides complete visibility into AI tools, models, and agents across the organization while automating compliance and embedding security controls from agent creation through deployment.

"Enterprises have moved beyond experimental AI into autonomous agents that access sensitive data and make decisions," said Kevin Kiley, CEO at Airia. "This Gold Globee validates our approach to giving technology leaders operational control over their entire AI ecosystem without slowing innovation."

The platform supports regulatory alignment with frameworks including the EU AI Act and NIST AI RMF, and integrates with more than 1,000 platforms including Azure and AWS. Airia works with leading AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.

This recognition follows Airia's 2025 Globee Award for Best Agentic Workflow Orchestration Platform, marking continued industry validation of the company's enterprise AI capabilities.

For more information, visit airia.com/request-demo/

About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry’s first unified enterprise AI security, orchestration, and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world’s most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements—empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact:

Julia Harold

juliaharold@airia.com