Mount Sinai Opens Carolyn Rowan Center for Women’s Health and Wellness, a New Model of Coordinated Care Across the Lifespan

New York, NY, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mount Sinai Health System is opening the Carolyn Rowan Center for Women’s Health and Wellness, a transformative new model for women’s health that brings together multidisciplinary clinical expertise, structured care pathways, and leading-edge research innovation to deliver more personalized, comprehensive care for women across the entire lifespan. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 11,000-square-foot facility on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, at 1427 Madison Avenue, was held on Wednesday, May 27.

Made possible by a generous philanthropic gift from Mount Sinai Trustee Carolyn Rowan, the Rowan Women’s Health Center brings together a wide range of women’s health services under one roof to create a more connected, comprehensive, and coordinated care experience for women. The Center provides personalized and proactive multispecialty services in one destination, including gynecology, obstetrics, perimenopause and menopause care, endocrinology, cardiology, behavioral and mental health, orthopedics and musculoskeletal health, sexual health, pelvic-floor physical therapy, nutrition, and gynecologic surgery. Onsite diagnostics include bone density testing, body composition analysis, and advanced gynecologic ultrasound, allowing coordinated evaluation and treatment.

“The Rowan Women’s Health Center was designed to bring experts together in a centralized, integrative clinical space to deliver coordinated, thoughtful, and comprehensive care,” said Joanne L. Stone, MD, MS, Ellen and Howard C. Katz Chair of the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “Many conditions we see in women have interconnected symptoms, and this Center and model provides seamless access and multi-specialty connectivity throughout the care journey.”

The Rowan Women’s Health Center offers a groundbreaking approach to care that is organized around themed clinical pathways, known collectively as MyPath, providing women with guided multi-visit experiences that align specialists, diagnostics, and therapies over time. The first to launch in a series of signature pathways is MyPath Balance 40+ for women ages 40 and up. It will address the hormonal and cardiometabolic transitions of midlife, integrating hormonal and non-hormonal menopause management with heart, metabolic, bone, brain, and sleep health, along with behavioral wellness.

Future pathways offered at the Center will include MyPath Moms, MyPath Surgical Journey, MyPath Vitality 60+, and MyPath Healthspan. Each pathway will provide coordinated care over an extended period of time designed around the biological transitions of women’s lives. It will be tailored to the patient’s needs, combining evidence-based medical treatments with integrative approaches such as nutrition counseling, pelvic-floor physical therapy, and precision diagnostic testing. Women may also access specialty services independently of a pathway, for flexible entry points based on their specific needs.

The Center’s integrative care model was developed under the guidance of Clinical Strategy Leader Anna Barbieri, MD, FACOG, a board-certified gynecologist and integrative medicine physician who is a nationally recognized menopause specialist. The Center’s Medical Director is Francesco Callipari, MD, FACOG, Chief Operating Officer for the Department of OB/GYN at Mount Sinai, who will oversee clinical excellence, quality standards, and multidisciplinary integration across specialties.

“Women’s health is complex, interconnected, and historically under-researched. By coordinating care across specialties and aligning it with the biology of each life stage, we can improve outcomes and give women greater clarity and agency in their health decisions,” said Dr. Barbieri.

The Rowan Women’s Health Center will also serve as a research hub that translates emerging science directly into patient care, led by Leslee J. Shaw, PhD, Director of The Blavatnik Family Women’s Health Research Institute at Mount Sinai. Robust research with a special focus on differences in sex-specific biology will continue across the Mount Sinai Health System to advance understanding of conditions that disproportionately affect women, including cardiovascular disease and menopause-related conditions such as brain fog and osteoporosis.

“I am thrilled to see this innovative space open in New York City, as my vision has always been to help women feel understood and cared for at every stage of life,” Ms. Rowan said. “I was born at Mount Sinai, my children were delivered at Mount Sinai, and I’m extremely grateful to the Mount Sinai community for turning this vision into reality. This new Center will impact the lives of women, helping them to thrive across every phase of life.​”

“This Center represents a new model of care for women—one that brings together multidisciplinary expertise, coordinated clinical pathways, and leading-edge research in a single, integrated setting,” said Brendan G. Carr, MD, MA, MS, Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System. “Thanks to Carolyn Rowan’s extraordinary vision and generosity, we are creating a place where women can access seamless, personalized care at every stage of life. This Center is not only about improving the experience of care; it’s about advancing outcomes, accelerating discovery, and setting a new standard for women’s health.”

The Rowan Women’s Health Center was created through a comprehensive gut renovation at the main campus of The Mount Sinai Hospital to provide a modern, calm, and restorative space that includes 15 exam rooms, three pelvic-floor therapy rooms, two outpatient procedure rooms, a bone density scanner room, four ultrasound rooms, a nonstress testing room, changing suite, conference room, and waiting area.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 47,000 employees working across seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and leading schools of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care from conception through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes more than 6,400 primary and specialty care physicians and 10 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals,” “Best in State Hospitals,” “World’s Best Hospitals,” and “Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2025-2026.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

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