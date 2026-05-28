ProMIS Neurosciences to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in June

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibody therapeutics and vaccines targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will participate in upcoming June 2026 conferences, and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

Conference details below:



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 2-4, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Presentation: Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. ET

Webcast link: Click here .



Virtual Alzheimer’s R&D Day, organized by Wolfe Research, June 4, 2026

Presentation: Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET (invitation-only)

The event will feature leading companies and key opinion leaders in Alzheimer’s disease research, discussing the current treatment landscape, development of disease modifying therapies and symptom management.



Oppenheimer CNS Summit, June 10, 2026

Location: Miami, FL

One-on-one meetings only



H.C. Wainwright Neuro Perspectives Expert Summit, June 15-16, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Presentation: Monday, June 15, 2026



BIO International Convention, June 22-25, 2026

Location: San Diego, CA

One-on-one meetings only



During these conferences, Neil Warma, CEO of ProMIS Neurosciences, will discuss the Company’s EpiSelect™ platform and differentiated approach to developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases driven by toxic misfolded proteins, including its lead Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate, PMN310.

PMN310 is designed to selectively target toxic amyloid-beta oligomers believed to drive AD pathology while avoiding plaque binding, an approach intended to potentially reduce off-target effects associated with plaque-directed therapies.

ProMIS expects to report blinded 6-month interim data from its fully enrolled PRECISE-AD Phase 1b trial in patients with early AD in early Q3 2026, with 12-month topline data anticipated in early 2027.

Webcast replays of the presentations will be available in the Investors section of the ProMIS Neurosciences website at https://www.promisneurosciences.com/ under “News & Events”.

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines selective for toxic oligomers associated with the development and progression of neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases. The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine, EpiSelect™, has been shown to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins that cause neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and Parkinson’s Disease (PD). ProMIS has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA) and Toronto, Ontario (CAN).

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the ‎use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or variations of such words and ‎phrases. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company’s Phase 1b study in AD patients, including planned timing for completion and anticipated data read out of interim results expected in early third quarter of 2026 and topline results by early 2027, statements relating to the Company's progress, including enrollment and dosing, the potential for PMN310 to positively benefit patients with AD, the targeting of toxic misfolded proteins, and the ability of the Company’s cash runway to fund operations through 2027. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to ‎known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risk that preclinical results or early results may not be indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carie Pierce VP, Investor Relations & External Affairs

IR@promisneurosciences.com