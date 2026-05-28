Pure DC Secures $2.7 Billion to Accelerate AI Infrastructure Growth Across Europe and the Middle East

London, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, 28 May 2026: Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), one of the fastest-growing hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure platforms across Europe and the Middle East, today announced it has secured $2.7billion in financing, underscoring strong confidence from leading global financial institutions in the company’s leadership, differentiated strategy, premier customer base and accelerating growth trajectory.

The financing includes a $2.15 billion facility secured against Pure DC’s Dublin and Amsterdam campuses, alongside an increase in its corporate-level financing to $550 million. The expanded facility brings in leading institutions including SMBC, ABN AMRO and Allianz Global Investors, further strengthening Pure’s funding base and extending relationships with major infrastructure finance providers.

The $2.15 billion facility, which was successfully syndicated within three months, attracted strong demand from the wider financing market and reflects the quality of Pure DC’s assets, customer base, management strength and growth trajectory and supports delivery of Pure DC’s Dublin and Amsterdam developments. The Amsterdam facility is fully leased with construction currently underway.

The Dublin facility recently became Europe’s first data centre microgrid which is also carbon net-zero, something the company is looking to develop further throughout the region. The debt facility also enables continued expansion of the Dublin campus. Located in the fibre-rich Ballycoolin area, the site is designed to deliver up to 150MW of IT capacity, with 54MW currently permitted.

In parallel, Pure DC has increased its corporate-level financing facility to $550 million, providing enhanced flexibility to accelerate investment in new opportunities across FLAP-D infill sites and AI scaled campuses across the region. This facility complements traditional asset-level financing, enabling Pure to act quickly in securing new sites and advancing its development pipeline.

Together, these financings provide Pure with significant financial flexibility to execute against its growth strategy, reinforcing its position as a key player in the European and Middle East data centre markets. The company is particularly focused on expanding its presence in the Middle East which it believes will become one of the defining growth markets for AI and hyperscale infrastructure over the next decade.

“Pure DC is rapidly positioning itself at the centre of Europe and the Middle East’s AI transformation, leveraging one of the region’s fastest-growing FLAP-D hyperscale platforms to deliver the next generation of AI inferencing infrastructure. The support we’re seeing from leading global financial institutions reflects that. This funding demonstrates strong market confidence in Pure’s leadership team and strategy” said Gary Wojtaszek, Executive Chairman & interim CEO, Pure DC.

Mike Schwartz, Chief Financial Officer, Pure DC, continued: “Over the past 12 months, we have materially strengthened and diversified our financing platform, bringing in high-quality institutional partners and increasing available capital.

“The successful syndication of the $2.15 billion facility and the expansion of our corporate facility demonstrate both the depth of market demand and the confidence lenders have in our assets, structure and strategy.

“Importantly, the combination of asset-level and corporate-level financing gives us the flexibility to accelerate investment across the business and act decisively as new opportunities arise.”

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Notes to editors:

About Pure Data Centres Group:

Pure DC builds and operates data centres across Europe, the Middle East and Asia for some of the world’s largest hyperscalers. With over 1GW of capacity live, or under development, we specialise in overcoming complex challenges such as land availability, power constraints and regulatory hurdles.

Pure DC is committed to driving lasting positive change, reducing the environmental impact of digital infrastructure, and building trusted, long-term relationships with our customers, partners and communities.

For more on Pure DC go to: www.puredc.com

For media enquiries please contact: chris.talago@puredc.com or puredc@pagefield.co.uk