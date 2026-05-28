Joint Commission Targets Most Persistent Patient Safety Issues with New Learning Series

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As healthcare delivery grows more complex, addressing persistent risks requires a focused, industrywide effort. Through Joint Commission’s work evaluating healthcare organizations in providing safe and effective care, the organization is uniquely positioned to identify and address these challenges with practical, actionable strategies to drive measurable improvement. That’s why Joint Commission has launched a new, free learning series that will offer multidimensional learning tools, including teaching videos and ready-to-use resources.

The series, called Impact 360, focuses on the most frequent and high-risk findings for improvement observed by Joint Commission during the organization’s evaluations of healthcare organizations. The first two videos focus on high-level disinfection and sterilization — areas that consistently rank among the most common challenges and represent a critical opportunity to improve patient safety and infection prevention.

The high-level disinfection and sterilization videos, along with some initial practical, tangible suggestions for how healthcare organizations can quickly mobilize to focus on these areas, are now available at: https://www.jointcommission.org/en-us/knowledge-library/support-center/survey-or-review-preparation/impact-360-learning-series

“Sustained improvement in patient safety depends on more than identifying risk — it requires that healthcare organizations have the tools and capabilities to act on it. The Impact 360 learning series reflects Joint Commission’s commitment to translating evidence and best practices into practical, accessible education that can apply to any healthcare organization,” said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO, Joint Commission. “Our goal is that this learning series enables healthcare organizations to address the field’s biggest challenges so they can continuously improve safety across the patient journey.”

“On any given day, one in 31 patients has an infection they acquired during their hospital stay, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Elizabeth Mort, MD, MPH, vice president and chief medical officer, Joint Commission. “The patient safety risks associated with poor infection prevention and control practices are significant — but they are solvable. This initial focus on high-level disinfection and sterilization education is an important step toward giving healthcare teams practical tools to better protect their patients.”

Joint Commission aims to expand the series in the future, with additional installments planned on other high-risk areas impacting patient safety.

To learn more about Joint Commission accreditation and certification, visit https://www.jointcommission.org/en-us/accreditation/accreditation-360.

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About Joint Commission

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. Founded in 1951, it is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

Learn more at www.jointcommission.org.