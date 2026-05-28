Articulated Robot Market Size to Grow USD 136.25 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Articulated Robot Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Articulated Robot Market Size was valued at USD 32.03 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 136.25 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.58% over 2026–2035.”

AI Integration, Smart Manufacturing Expansion, and EV Production Automation to Accelerate Market Growth Globally

There has been significant transformation happening in the articulated robots industry owing to the increased utilization of AI-enabled manufacturing systems, machine vision systems, and collaborative automation systems. There has been an increase in the investments made by companies into robotics that can learn on their own, perform predictive maintenance activities, conduct autonomous quality inspections, and flexible manufacturing systems. Global transition to manufacturing EVs, expansion of semiconductors, and pharmaceutical automation will provide future growth opportunities for articulated robot manufacturers.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

FANUC Corporation

ABB Ltd.

KUKA AG (Midea Group)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Denso Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

Epson Robots (Seiko Epson)

Stäubli International AG

Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne)

Comau S.p.A. (Stellantis)

Omron Corporation

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

OTC Daihen Corporation

KION Group AG (STILL)

Techman Robot Inc.

AUBO Robotics Co. Ltd.

Doosan Robotics Inc.

Kassow Robots ApS

Articulated Robot Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 32.03 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 136.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.58% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Payload Capacity (Up to 16 Kg, 16 Kg to 60 Kg, 60 Kg to 225 Kg, More than 225 Kg)



• By Function (Welding, Material Handling, Assembly, Dispensing, Painting and Coating, Others)



• By Component (Robot Arm, End Effector, Controller, Drive, Sensor, Others)



• By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductor, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, Metal and Machinery, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Payload Capacity, More Than 225 Kg Segment Dominated the Market; Up to 16 Kg Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Payload capacity more than 225 Kg segment emerged as a market leader in the Articulated Robots Market by 2025 owing to its broad applications in automotive welding, heavy machinery handling, aircraft manufacturing, and metal fabrication. Payload capacity Up to 16 Kg segment will experience the fastest growth with a CAGR during the forecast period up to 2035 due to an increasing demand for small-sized articulated robots in the above-mentioned industries.

By Function, Welding Segment Dominated the Market; Dispensing Segment to Witness Fastest Growth

The Welding segment had a significant share of about 31.5%, owing to its extensive application in automobile body assembly, metal forming, and manufacture of industrial machinery wherein robotic welding provides higher throughput, accuracy, and precision in work. The Dispensing segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the global robotic assembly market during the forecast period, attributed to rising installations in applications that involve electronics manufacturing, pharmaceuticals manufacturing, and industrial packaging, which require precision dispensing of adhesives and coatings.

By Component, Robot Arm Segment Led the Market; End Effector Segment to Grow at the Fastest CAGR

The Robot Arm segment had the maximum market share of around 36.4% in 2025, since robotic arms form the backbone of the robotic assemblies in terms of structure and functionality related to payload handling and precise motion control. The End Effector segment is forecasted to show faster growth during the forecast period because of increasing installations of customized end effectors, such as grippers, suction devices, welders, dispensers, and others.

By End-Use Industry, Automotive Segment Dominated the Market; Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Segment to Grow Fastest

In the Automotive segment, articulated robots have been widely used in the process of assembling vehicles, welding, painting, material handling, and manufacturing of EV batteries, thus contributing around 39.4% of market share in 2025. In the Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics segment, the use of automation in cleanrooms, sterile manufacturing processes, drug handling robotics, and compliant robotic production processes is expected to drive its highest growth rate till 2035.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific region led the global Articulated Robot Market in 2025 and will be witnessing the fastest regional CAGR of around 16.45% until 2035 on account of rapid industrialization, smart manufacturing trends, labor shortages, and high-level manufacturing activities taking place across China, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries. It is expected that China would maintain its status as the largest regional market owing to strong industry 4.0 initiatives, high electronics and automobile manufacturing capacities, and investments in automated factories.

North America is one of the rapidly developing markets for articulated robots with the US holding more than 78% of market share in 2025. Reshoring projects, EV manufacturing plants, semiconductor fabs, and automation initiatives with advanced AI-based robots are the key factors driving the market growth.

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Recent Developments:

May 2024: ABB launched the IRB 7710 and IRB 7720 articulated robots with up to 30% lower energy consumption, targeting automotive, EV, logistics, and precision manufacturing applications with payload capacities ranging from 70 to 620 kg.

ABB launched the IRB 7710 and IRB 7720 articulated robots with up to 30% lower energy consumption, targeting automotive, EV, logistics, and precision manufacturing applications with payload capacities ranging from 70 to 620 kg. January 2025: Yaskawa Electric Corporation introduced a new articulated robot optimized for multi-axis precision operations across electronics, semiconductor, and high-precision industrial assembly applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Articulated Robot Market Report (The USPs):

ROBOTIC AUTOMATION & INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTIVITY METRICS – helps you evaluate robotic deployment trends across manufacturing sectors along with productivity enhancement, process automation efficiency, labor optimization, and operational cost reduction capabilities.

– helps you evaluate robotic deployment trends across manufacturing sectors along with productivity enhancement, process automation efficiency, labor optimization, and operational cost reduction capabilities. AI, MACHINE VISION & SMART FACTORY INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you understand adoption of AI-driven robotics, adaptive control systems, machine learning algorithms, predictive maintenance technologies, and Industry 4.0-enabled smart manufacturing infrastructure.

– helps you understand adoption of AI-driven robotics, adaptive control systems, machine learning algorithms, predictive maintenance technologies, and Industry 4.0-enabled smart manufacturing infrastructure. EV MANUFACTURING & PRECISION ASSEMBLY METRICS – helps you analyze robotic utilization across EV battery assembly, automotive welding, semiconductor fabrication, precision electronics manufacturing, and cleanroom automation environments.

– helps you analyze robotic utilization across EV battery assembly, automotive welding, semiconductor fabrication, precision electronics manufacturing, and cleanroom automation environments. COLLABORATIVE ROBOTICS & SME AUTOMATION METRICS – helps you uncover growth opportunities associated with collaborative articulated robots, robot-as-a-service deployment models, flexible manufacturing systems, and SME automation adoption globally.

– helps you uncover growth opportunities associated with collaborative articulated robots, robot-as-a-service deployment models, flexible manufacturing systems, and SME automation adoption globally. END EFFECTOR & ADVANCED TOOLING INNOVATION METRICS – helps you identify developments in robotic grippers, dispensing systems, welding tools, sensor-integrated end effectors, and application-specific automation technologies.

– helps you identify developments in robotic grippers, dispensing systems, welding tools, sensor-integrated end effectors, and application-specific automation technologies. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & GLOBAL ROBOTICS INVESTMENT METRICS – helps you gauge competitive positioning, robotics manufacturing expansion, AI integration strategies, industrial automation investments, and technology innovation initiatives among leading articulated robot manufacturers globally.

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