WizCommerce launches Ella, an AI order entry tool that processes distributor POs in under 2 minutes

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WizCommerce, the AI platform for modernizing wholesale sales and operations, today announced the launch of Ella, its AI-powered order entry tool , built to help distributors process purchase orders faster, more accurately, and at a fraction of the cost.

For most distributors, order intake is still heavily manual. Inside sales and customer service teams spend hours re-keying purchase orders into the ERP, often at an industry baseline of 20 minutes and $10–12 per order. For a mid-market distributor, that can translate into $250K–$550K in annual costs spent on data entry instead of selling, customer service, and growth.

Ella was built for the messy realities of distributor operations. Customers send POs across email, PDF, fax, Excel, handwritten notes, photos, and WhatsApp messages. Many use their own part numbers instead of seller SKUs, bundle multiple POs into one message, or include outdated and off-contract pricing that can quietly erode margins.

Ella ingests these orders, extracts line items, quantities, and pricing, maps customer part numbers to the correct ERP SKUs, validates pricing, flags discrepancies, and pushes an ERP-ready order in under two minutes. The result is up to a 90% reduction in order-entry costs and a major productivity lift for teams.

“Distributors have some of their best salespeople stuck doing manual order entry instead of selling. Ella changes that,” said Div Makkar, CEO of WizCommerce. “It takes the busywork off their plates and frees them up to focus on what actually grows the business: building relationships and closing deals.”

Howard Elliott has already reduced manual order entry from nearly four hours a day to about 15 minutes, while eliminating data-entry errors. “Ella has completely changed how we handle emailed and faxed orders. It’s saving hours every day for my team,” said Colleen Daly, VP at The Howard Elliott Collection.

Other companies automating order entry with Ella include Jaipur Living, Bassett Mirror Company, BISCO Inc., Regina Andrew, and more.

Try Ella on a sample PO here .

For a free pilot, book a meeting here .

About WizCommerce

Oritur Technologies Inc DBA WizCommerce is the AI-powered sales platform purpose-built for wholesalers and distributors, helping teams automate order entry, modernize B2B sales, improve product imagery, and grow revenue.

Media Contact:

Shefali Chandolia

Director of Marketing

WizCommerce

Shefali@wizcommerce.com