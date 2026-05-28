GulfStar Group Announces the Acquisition of Cal-Chlor by PVS Chemicals

HOUSTON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GulfStar Group ("GulfStar") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cal-Chlor Corp. (“Cal-Chlor” or the “Company”) by PVS Chemicals, Inc. (“PVS Chemicals”). GulfStar served as the exclusive financial advisor to Cal-Chlor throughout the transaction, which closed on April 30, 2026.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, Cal-Chlor is the largest independent provider of value-added packaging and distribution solutions to the North American calcium chloride marketplace. Cal-Chlor’s custom services include product manufacturing and packaging capabilities across a broad range of form factors and modalities, regulatory-compliant labeling solutions for a variety of end-use markets and comprehensive logistics planning for worldwide delivery. Through a long-term and exclusive partnership with the global leader in source supply, the Company has unrivaled access to the highest quality calcium chloride on the market. Cal-Chlor operates four state-of-the-art facilities in Michigan, New Jersey and Louisiana, supporting the safe and reliable delivery of products to a broad customer base in the oil and gas, industrial chemical, water treatment, dust suppression, roadway maintenance and food and beverage industries.

“The process of selling your company is a fascinating journey that runs a stunning set of parallel pathways – all of which become skillfully and artfully coordinated in the accomplishment of closing,” said Mark Hanna, chairman and owner of Cal-Chlor Corp. “While it’s basically impossible to encapsulate the complexity, the scrutiny, the precision and the emotions that underpin the exercise into a short sound bite, what isn’t difficult to convey is the importance of selecting the right transactional partners to lead and guide the journey. I couldn’t have picked a better group of experts to represent my very best interests and, most importantly, those of my cherished and valued employees. The GulfStar and Porter Hedges teams had my back every step of the way and were always five steps ahead of everyone involved in the transaction, from start to finish. That is my definition of very high value — expected and delivered.”

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, PVS Chemicals is a global manufacturer, distributor and marketer of high-quality chemical products, serving customers across North America, Europe and Asia. PVS Chemicals offers a broad range of services, including acid regeneration, bulk chemical distribution, custom blending, minibulk distribution and packaged chemical distribution. PVS Chemicals serves a number of key end markets including electronics, steel, agriculture, manufacturing, water treatment, food processing and industrial applications, with an unwavering commitment to safety, sustainability and 100% customer satisfaction.

"Simply put, it was a remarkable privilege to represent Mark Hanna and the Cal-Chlor team in this legacy defining transaction,” said Scott Winship, managing director at GulfStar. “When you are put in the box with an owner and a management team that operate with outright integrity, functional mastery and blatant humility, you can get to pace with efficiency and advantage – and we did exactly that. Along with Mark, I’d like to express our gratitude to Todd Trahan, Jimmy Zehnder, Mike Schelsa, and Tammy Trahan for their exceptional partnership and massive efforts throughout the transaction. Undoubtedly, this stellar management team will continue to drive over-indexed value for PVS Chemicals in the first chapter of this new story and well into the future.”

The GulfStar team was led by Managing Directors Scott Winship and Alex Pette with support from Analysts Alex Britz and Aaron Clark. Cal-Chlor and Mark Hanna were represented by Kevin Poli and Megan Luh from Porter Hedges (legal) and Scott Broussard from Broussard Poche, LLP (tax and accounting).

About GulfStar Group

GulfStar is one of the leading middle market investment banking firms in the United States, with a proven track record of delivering exceptional results in mergers and acquisitions, private placements and strategic advisory services. We advise private business owners and corporate clients with revenues ranging from $25 million to $350+ million across a variety of key industry sectors. Founded in 1990, GulfStar has completed more than 760 transactions in 38 states and 18 foreign countries.

Securities offered through GulfStar Group I, Ltd. an affiliated entity, member FINRA – SIPC. BrokerCheck

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