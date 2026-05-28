CALX INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Calix, Inc. Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Calix, Inc. (“Calix”) (NYSE: CALX). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Calix’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Calix’s first quarter margins had significantly benefited from advanced purchasing of memory components; (2) Calix’s advanced supply of memory components was dwindling; and (3) as a result, Calix was experiencing negative margin pressure as it was forced to purchase memory components at rising market prices.

If you purchased Calix shares between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/calix/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 27, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com