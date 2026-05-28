Fortis Life Sciences Expands AbNano® Portfolio with First VHH Library Derived from Peripheral Natural Killer Cells for Rapid Antibody Discovery

BOSTON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Life Sciences today announces the introduction of the AbNano® VHH Anti-NK Cell Library, a first-in-class peripheral natural killer (NK) cell-derived single-domain antibody (VHH) repertoire for translational and therapeutic applications targeting complex NK-associated receptor systems. Antibody discovery and engineering in NK-cell systems is technically challenging because of receptor complexity, heterogeneous expression patterns, and dynamic functional states.

Natural killer cells have become an increasingly important focus in cancer immunotherapy and immune-mediated disease research because of their central role in immune surveillance and their potential across next-generation cell engineering and biologic strategies. Compact VHH domains can provide advantages for conformational or difficult-to-access NK-associated targets that are problematic for conventional antibody formats.

The AbNano VHH Anti-NK Cell Library addresses those challenges through a naturally derived single-domain antibody repertoire aligned to NK-cell biology. Built from biologically relevant peripheral NK-cell source material and characterized for broad sequence and structural diversity, the library provides academic and biopharma teams with a differentiated starting point for binder discovery, target evaluation, assay development and downstream engineering workflows.

Internal validation studies identified binders across multiple NK-associated targets, including CD56, CD8a and NKp46, supporting utility across targets with distinct biological functions and expression patterns.

“NK-associated receptor systems are inherently difficult to interrogate using conventional discovery approaches,” said Chris Woodward, senior director of antibody solutions at Fortis Life Sciences. “Specialized repertoires built from biologically relevant source material can help researchers and therapeutic developers identify binders against immune targets efficiently, potentially accelerating development of engineered immune cell therapies and biologics for cancer and complex immune disorders.”

The launch represents the third addition to the growing AbNano® portfolio. Similar to other AbNano libraries, it is available as a standalone research product or through custom VHH discovery services which includes screening strategy development, phage display selection, sequencing analysis, hit triage, recombinant conversion and early lead support.

For more information, please visit fortislife.com/products/anti-nk-cell-vhh-library

About Fortis Life Sciences

Established in 2020, Fortis Life Sciences integrates specialized life science companies including Abcore, Arista Biologicals, Bethyl Laboratories, Empirical Bioscience, IPOC, nanoComposix and Vector Biolabs to help organizations move from discovery to commercialization with greater speed, continuity and control. By providing premium products, custom services and deep technical expertise, Fortis helps partners create, validate and manufacture proprietary solutions for complex scientific and operational requirements. Fortis serves organizations worldwide through a growing global footprint, including multiple cGMP-compliant manufacturing sites certified to ISO 13485. Learn more at fortislife.com.

Media Contact:

Nick Bartosik

Marketing Specialist

Fortis Life Sciences

nbartosik@fortislife.com