Yanik Guillemette — "While Canadians Struggle to Afford Groceries, Ottawa Is Serving $200,000 Meals in the Sky"

MONTREAL, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As documents reveal nearly $200,000 in in-flight catering expenses tied to three trips taken by Prime Minister Mark Carney, Canadian tech entrepreneur Yanik Guillemette says the controversy highlights a growing disconnect between Canada’s political elite and the economic reality facing ordinary Canadians.

Yanik Guillemette on the Disconnect Between Ottawa and Everyday Canadians

"We are now living in a country where discount stores selling expired or near-expired food are booming, while politicians are billing luxury meals aboard government aircraft," said Yanik Guillemette. "Families are skipping meals, workers are living paycheque to paycheque, rent has become unaffordable, and Ottawa appears completely detached from what people are actually experiencing."

According to Guillemette, the issue reflects a much deeper economic and structural crisis unfolding across Canada.

"Between Bill C-22, endless bureaucracy, suffocating red tape, regulatory instability, and the ongoing tariff conflict, Canada is becoming increasingly hostile to investment and entrepreneurship," he added. "Capital is fleeing this country at levels we have never seen before. Entrepreneurs, investors, and even corporate headquarters are actively looking elsewhere."

A Broader Crisis of Investment and Competitiveness

Guillemette argues that economic pressure on the Canadian middle class has reached a breaking point.

"We have gone from an economy where people dreamed of buying homes to one where they are downloading apps to save a few dollars on yogurt expiring tomorrow. Meanwhile, the government machine keeps expanding as though public money is infinite."

He warns that Canada risks losing its economic credibility and international competitiveness if major policy changes are not implemented quickly.

"An economy does not collapse overnight. It slowly bleeds out its talent, investment, and confidence. That is exactly what is beginning to happen in Canada."

About Yanik Guillemette

Yanik Guillemette is a Montreal-based technology entrepreneur and strategic investor who contributes to the strategic development of various companies. Specializing in AI adoption for SMEs, digital infrastructure, and North American Trade & Economy, he is widely recognized for his advocacy surrounding long-term technological tools, digital sovereignty, and the economic implications of public policy.

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