Disclosure of transactions in own shares from May 18 to 19, 2026

Press Release

74Software: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, May 28, 2026 – In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of May 20, 2025, for the implementation of a share buyback program, 74Software (LEI: 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from May 18 to 19, 2026:

Transaction

Day Total Daily Volume

(number of shares) Weighted Average Acquisition Price

(€/share) Transaction Amount

(€) Market

Identification Code 18/05/2026 11 986 35,89 430 135 XPAR 19/05/2026 10 000 35,90 359 000 XPAR TOTAL 21 986 35,89 789 135 -

Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on page 2 and following.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS – independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software serves more than 12,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com



Contacts - Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 – acarli@74software.com

Chloé Chouard - +33 (0)1 47 17 21 78 – cchouard@74software.com



Detailed disclosure of trading in own shares from May 18 to 19, 2026

Name of the Issuer Issuer Identification Code PSI Name PSI Identification Code Transaction Day Identification Code of the Financial Instrument Price Currency Quantity purchased Market ID code Transaction Reference Number Purpose of the buyback 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 13:00:39 FR0011040500 35,9 EUR 10 000 XPAR act20260518-110039-661-00 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 14:00:32 FR0011040500 35,9 EUR 300 XPAR 1129743-8961b138 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 14:00:32 FR0011040500 35,9 EUR 250 XPAR 1129743-9217b138 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 14:00:32 FR0011040500 35,8 EUR 250 XPAR 1129743-9729b138 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 14:01:21 FR0011040500 35,7 EUR 13 XPAR 1129743-10241b138 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 14:01:21 FR0011040500 35,7 EUR 187 XPAR 1129743-10497b138 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 16:34:55 FR0011040500 35,9 EUR 35 XPAR 1129743-11777b138 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 16:34:55 FR0011040500 35,9 EUR 215 XPAR 1129743-12033b138 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 16:37:49 FR0011040500 35,8 EUR 100 XPAR 1129743-12289b138 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 16:37:49 FR0011040500 35,8 EUR 15 XPAR 1129743-12545b138 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 16:37:56 FR0011040500 35,8 EUR 100 XPAR 1129743-12801b138 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 16:37:56 FR0011040500 35,8 EUR 85 XPAR 1129743-13057b138 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 16:42:11 FR0011040500 35,8 EUR 200 XPAR 1129743-13313b138 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 17:12:14 FR0011040500 35,7 EUR 3 XPAR 1129743-13569b138 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 17:35:11 FR0011040500 35,7 EUR 135 XPAR 1129743-17665b138 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 17:35:11 FR0011040500 35,7 EUR 22 XPAR 1129743-17921b138 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 17:35:11 FR0011040500 35,7 EUR 30 XPAR 1129743-18177b138 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 17:35:11 FR0011040500 35,7 EUR 10 XPAR 1129743-18433b138 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 18/05/2026 17:35:11 FR0011040500 35,7 EUR 36 XPAR 1129743-18689b138 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 19/05/2026 10:12:22 FR0011040500 35,9 EUR 10 000 XPAR act20260519-081222-810-00 Coverage





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