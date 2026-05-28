Disclosure of transactions in own shares from May 18 to 19, 2026

 | Source: 74Software 74Software

Press Release

74Software: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, May 28, 2026 – In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of May 20, 2025, for the implementation of a share buyback program, 74Software (LEI: 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from May 18 to 19, 2026:

Transaction
Day		Total Daily Volume
(number of shares)		Weighted Average Acquisition Price
(€/share) 		Transaction Amount
(€)		Market
Identification Code
18/05/202611 98635,89430 135XPAR
19/05/202610 00035,90359 000XPAR
TOTAL21 98635,89789 135 -

Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on page 2 and following.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS – independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software serves more than 12,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com

Contacts - Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 – acarli@74software.com
Chloé Chouard - +33 (0)1 47 17 21 78 – cchouard@74software.com

Detailed disclosure of trading in own shares from May 18 to 19, 2026

Name of the IssuerIssuer Identification CodePSI Name PSI Identification CodeTransaction DayIdentification Code of the Financial InstrumentPriceCurrencyQuantity purchasedMarket ID codeTransaction Reference NumberPurpose of the buyback
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 13:00:39FR001104050035,9EUR10 000XPARact20260518-110039-661-00Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 14:00:32FR001104050035,9EUR300XPAR1129743-8961b138Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 14:00:32FR001104050035,9EUR250XPAR1129743-9217b138Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 14:00:32FR001104050035,8EUR250XPAR1129743-9729b138Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 14:01:21FR001104050035,7EUR13XPAR1129743-10241b138Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 14:01:21FR001104050035,7EUR187XPAR1129743-10497b138Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 16:34:55FR001104050035,9EUR35XPAR1129743-11777b138Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 16:34:55FR001104050035,9EUR215XPAR1129743-12033b138Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 16:37:49FR001104050035,8EUR100XPAR1129743-12289b138Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 16:37:49FR001104050035,8EUR15XPAR1129743-12545b138Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 16:37:56FR001104050035,8EUR100XPAR1129743-12801b138Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 16:37:56FR001104050035,8EUR85XPAR1129743-13057b138Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 16:42:11FR001104050035,8EUR200XPAR1129743-13313b138Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 17:12:14FR001104050035,7EUR3XPAR1129743-13569b138Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 17:35:11FR001104050035,7EUR135XPAR1129743-17665b138Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 17:35:11FR001104050035,7EUR22XPAR1129743-17921b138Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 17:35:11FR001104050035,7EUR30XPAR1129743-18177b138Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 17:35:11FR001104050035,7EUR10XPAR1129743-18433b138Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3918/05/2026 17:35:11FR001104050035,7EUR36XPAR1129743-18689b138Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3919/05/2026 10:12:22FR001104050035,9EUR10 000XPARact20260519-081222-810-00Coverage


Attachment


Attachments

28052026_74SW_PR_ShareBuyback_WeekMay18_EN
GlobeNewswire

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