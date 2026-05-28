Change of base rate margin for some exchange traded products

Due to poor liquidity in the lending market and increased lending cost in the underlying asset Sivers Semiconductors AB, Nordea will increase the Base Rate Margin of all Bear Certificates and Mini Future Shorts. The Base Rate Margin of Bear Certificates with Leverage Factor -1 will increase to 51.5%, Bear Certificates with Leverage Factor -2 will increase to 102.5% and Bear Certificates with Leverage Factor -3 will increase to 153.5%. The Base Rate Margin of Mini Future Shorts will increase to 50%. The change will be in effect from May 28, 2026. All affected instruments can be found in below list:
|ISIN
|Instrument Name
|SE0028786962
|BEAR SIVERS X3 NDA S5
|SE0028793489
|BEAR SIVERS X3 NDA S7
|SE0028390674
|BEAR SIVERS X2 NDA S2
|SE0028793471
|BEAR SIVERS X2 NDA S6
|SE0028783324
|BEAR SIVERS X2 NDA S4
|SE0028382713
|BEAR SIVERS X2 NDA S1
|SE0026588634
|BEAR SIVERS X1 NDA S
|SE0028789065
|BEAR SIVERS X1 NDA S1
|SE0028792796
|MINI S SIVERS NDA S10
|SE0028792788
|MINI S SIVERS NDA S9
|SE0028792770
|MINI S SIVERS NDA S8
|SE0028794446
|MINI S SIVERS NDA S11
The affected instruments have been issued under Nordea’s base prospectuses dated December 13, 2024; and December 12, 2025.
Attachment