Change of base rate margin for some exchange traded products

 | Source: Nordea Bank Abp. Nordea Bank Abp.

Due to poor liquidity in the lending market and increased lending cost in the underlying asset Sivers Semiconductors AB, Nordea will increase the Base Rate Margin of all Bear Certificates and Mini Future Shorts. The Base Rate Margin of Bear Certificates with Leverage Factor -1 will increase to 51.5%, Bear Certificates with Leverage Factor -2 will increase to 102.5% and Bear Certificates with Leverage Factor -3 will increase to 153.5%. The Base Rate Margin of Mini Future Shorts will increase to 50%. The change will be in effect from May 28, 2026. All affected instruments can be found in below list:

ISINInstrument Name
SE0028786962BEAR SIVERS X3 NDA S5
SE0028793489BEAR SIVERS X3 NDA S7
SE0028390674BEAR SIVERS X2 NDA S2
SE0028793471BEAR SIVERS X2 NDA S6
SE0028783324BEAR SIVERS X2 NDA S4
SE0028382713BEAR SIVERS X2 NDA S1
SE0026588634BEAR SIVERS X1 NDA S
SE0028789065BEAR SIVERS X1 NDA S1
SE0028792796MINI S SIVERS NDA S10
SE0028792788MINI S SIVERS NDA S9
SE0028792770MINI S SIVERS NDA S8
SE0028794446MINI S SIVERS NDA S11


The affected instruments have been issued under Nordea’s base prospectuses dated December 13, 2024; and December 12, 2025.

Attachment


Attachments

Notice - Increase in Base Rate Margin
GlobeNewswire

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