Change of base rate margin for some exchange traded products

Due to poor liquidity in the lending market and increased lending cost in the underlying asset Sivers Semiconductors AB, Nordea will increase the Base Rate Margin of all Bear Certificates and Mini Future Shorts. The Base Rate Margin of Bear Certificates with Leverage Factor -1 will increase to 51.5%, Bear Certificates with Leverage Factor -2 will increase to 102.5% and Bear Certificates with Leverage Factor -3 will increase to 153.5%. The Base Rate Margin of Mini Future Shorts will increase to 50%. The change will be in effect from May 28, 2026. All affected instruments can be found in below list:





ISIN Instrument Name SE0028786962 BEAR SIVERS X3 NDA S5 SE0028793489 BEAR SIVERS X3 NDA S7 SE0028390674 BEAR SIVERS X2 NDA S2 SE0028793471 BEAR SIVERS X2 NDA S6 SE0028783324 BEAR SIVERS X2 NDA S4 SE0028382713 BEAR SIVERS X2 NDA S1 SE0026588634 BEAR SIVERS X1 NDA S SE0028789065 BEAR SIVERS X1 NDA S1 SE0028792796 MINI S SIVERS NDA S10 SE0028792788 MINI S SIVERS NDA S9 SE0028792770 MINI S SIVERS NDA S8 SE0028794446 MINI S SIVERS NDA S11



The affected instruments have been issued under Nordea’s base prospectuses dated December 13, 2024; and December 12, 2025.



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