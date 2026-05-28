Ellianos Coffee Expands into Ohio, Marking Tenth State in Development with Cincinnati Agreement

Lake City, Florida, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is continuing its strategic growth with its first development in Ohio. The brand has signed a one-store development agreement for the Cincinnati metro area, marking Ohio as the tenth state in Ellianos’ development pipeline.

This milestone reflects Ellianos’ continued momentum as it builds on a strong foundation of 79 operating locations across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina. The majority of stores are concentrated in Florida and Georgia, where the brand has established a loyal following through its consistent service, high-quality beverages, and community-driven approach.

In addition to its current footprint, Ellianos has active development underway in South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, and now Ohio, signaling strong national interest and a disciplined expansion strategy.

“We’re excited to bring Ellianos Coffee to Ohio and introduce our brand to the Cincinnati community,” said Lawton Unrau, President of Ellianos Coffee. “This expansion represents an important step in our long-term growth strategy, and we’re confident that our commitment to quality, speed, and genuine customer connection will resonate strongly in this market.”

Known for their handcrafted espresso drinks and crave-worthy breakfast items, Ellianos Coffee has earned a loyal following across the Southeast. Popular menu favorites include the smooth and bold Signature Creations, refreshing Freezers, and their savory breakfast grit bowls—featuring creamy grits topped with eggs, cheese, and proteins like bacon or sausage. With a reputation for fast, friendly service and high-quality ingredients, Ellianos delivers a drive-thru coffee experience that keeps guests coming back.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, with stores signed or in development across ten U.S. states. As the brand continues to build awareness throughout the Southeast, Ellianos is actively seeking franchise partners across the region and beyond.

About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos Coffee, established in 2002 by entrepreneurs Scott and Pam Stewart, strives to deliver unmatched quality and care to Every Guest. Every Time. Throughout its 20-year history, Ellianos has expanded to 79 stores, with over 200 more in various stages of development. Franchise Business Review (FBR) recognized Ellianos as a 2026 Top Franchise and a 2025 Top Food Franchise. Entrepreneur Magazine included Ellianos in its 2026 Franchise 500® list, highlighting it among the nation's top franchises. Additionally, Ellianos was celebrated as a Top 10 Coffee Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2024 and was featured in QSR Magazine's 16 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2024. To explore franchising opportunities with Ellianos Coffee, visit www.ellianosfranchising.com

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