Longboat Key Roofing Discusses Aging Florida Tile Roofs

SARASOTA, FL, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SARASOTA, FL - May 28, 2026 - -

More Florida homeowners are reevaluating tile roof replacement timelines as aging roofing systems across the Gulf Coast begin showing signs of wear earlier than many originally expected.

Throughout Sarasota and surrounding coastal communities, many homes built during the late 1990s and early 2000s are now reaching major repair-or-replacement decision points. While concrete and clay roof tiles themselves often remain intact for decades, roofing contractors say many underlying waterproofing systems beneath those roofs are approaching the end of their usable life.

While roof tiles can commonly remain functional for 40 to 50 years or longer, many underlayment systems installed beneath Florida tile roofs during the late 1990s and early 2000s were generally expected to last closer to 20 to 25 years under coastal conditions. As those waterproofing layers continue aging, more homeowners are weighing whether repeated repairs still make sense compared to full replacement.

Newer synthetic underlayment systems and updated installation methods are now designed for longer-term performance, which has also increased homeowner awareness around replacement planning and long-term roof system reliability.

Established in 2017, Longboat Key Roofing serves homeowners throughout Sarasota and surrounding Gulf Coast communities, with tile roofing representing a large portion of the company's residential roofing work. The contractor's team has a combined 50 years of roofing experience working in Florida's coastal environment.

"Many homeowners were originally told these roofs would last 30 years or more," said James M. Peel, Vice President and Operations Manager at Longboat Key Roofing. "What a lot of people are discovering now is that the tile may still look fine from the ground while the waterproofing systems underneath are reaching the end of their usable life."

Peel said many homeowners first begin exploring replacement options after recurring repairs, isolated leaks, or moisture issues begin appearing more frequently across older roofing systems.

According to the company, one challenge with aging tile roofs is that many underlying problems remain hidden from view until repairs begin or portions of the roofing system are opened for inspection. In many cases, homeowners may only notice small warning signs inside the home while deterioration beneath the tile continues progressing over time.

"Most homeowners can't see what's happening underneath the roof system," Peel said. "The tile may still look beautiful from the outside while the waterproofing layers beneath it continue aging over time."

Recent dry weather patterns throughout parts of Florida have also delayed some replacement decisions. Without repeated heavy rain events or tropical systems exposing vulnerabilities, some homeowners have postponed larger roofing projects while continuing to make smaller repairs when issues appear.

At the same time, contractors say repair conversations have become more detailed as homeowners evaluate whether continued maintenance costs still make financial sense on aging systems.

"We're seeing more homeowners approach roofing as a long-term property decision instead of just reacting to a leak," Peel said. "People want to understand what condition the system is actually in before continuing to invest in repeated repairs."

Peel added that many older roofing systems throughout Florida were installed during periods of rapid residential development, when construction volume increased significantly across Gulf Coast markets. As more of those systems continue aging simultaneously, homeowners are spending additional time researching roofing materials, replacement methods, and long-term maintenance expectations before making decisions.

The company said many homeowners are also discovering that repeated repairs on aging systems can gradually become less practical as surrounding roof areas continue deteriorating over time.

In some situations, homeowners initially pursue targeted repairs while monitoring the condition of the broader roofing system over time. However, contractors say recurring leak activity, aging waterproofing systems, or expanding repair areas often lead homeowners to begin considering full replacement options more seriously.

Additional information about Florida tile roofing systems can be found on the company's tile roofing page.

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For more information about Longboat Key Roofing, contact the company here:



Longboat Key Roofing

James Peel

941-706-4170

admin@longboatkeyroofing.net

1125 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236