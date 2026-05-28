More Women Are Choosing At-Home Pilates for Wellness and Balance with Ava Reform

Miami, Florida, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Pilates reformer machine market is valued at $7.6 billion in 2026, and the portable Pilates reformer segment is its fastest-growing category. Reformer studio memberships can cost hundreds of dollars per month, and class schedules rarely align with the demands of a full life. Ava Reform, a women-owned fitness company based in Miami, Florida, was built around that reality. The company has launched a foldable Pilates reformer designed to help women fit wellness into their busy lives without sacrificing the studio-quality results they expect.

Ava Reform Portable Pilates Reformer

The timing reflects a broader market shift. The global Pilates reformer market is projected to reach $16.8 billion by 2035, with the home segment expected to account for 45 percent of total market revenue in 2026, according to Future Market Insights. Search interest in Pilates reformer machines for home peaked in May 2026, pointing to sustained and accelerating consumer demand.

Ava Reform’s founder built the company after years of trying to maintain a consistent Pilates practice while working multiple jobs.

“Pilates made me feel healthier physically and mentally, but studio classes were expensive and did not fit my schedule,” said Paola Materan, Founder of Ava Reform. “I kept asking myself, why does Pilates have to feel like a luxury?”

A Pilates Machine for Home That Does Not Ask You to Compromise

Most traditional home fitness equipment is bulky, unattractive, and designed with performance as the only priority. Ava Reform takes a different approach. The reformer is built on a sustainably sourced solid hardwood frame crafted from organic oak wood with a non-toxic finish, combining durability with an elegant, home-friendly aesthetic that fits naturally into modern living spaces.

The machine arrives 90 percent pre-assembled and sets up in approximately 15 minutes. Its foldable design eliminates the footprint problem that has long made foldable Pilates reformer impractical for everyday households. For women exploring Pilates exercises at home for the first time, the reformer supports structured 15- to 30-minute sessions, an accessible entry point for beginners and a realistic format for anyone managing a full schedule.

A Community Built Around Accessible Wellness

Ava Reform is doing more than selling a Pilates reformer machine for home, it is building a wellness-focused community for women. The company provides ongoing online training sessions led by licensed Pilates instructors, offering guidance for women at every stage of their practice, from those discovering Pilates at home for beginners to those returning to a routine they have struggled to maintain. U.S.-based customer support is available throughout the ownership experience.

The company’s position is that the best at-home Pilates reformer is one that removes every barrier between a woman and a consistent practice, cost, space, setup, and access to instruction included.

“We believed women deserved studio-quality Pilates at home without sacrificing time, aesthetics, comfort, or simplicity,” Materan said.

The Ava Reform foldable Pilates reformer is available at https://avareform.com/products/foldable-pilates-reformer-adjustable-portable-for-home-use.

About Ava Reform

Ava Reform is a women-owned fitness company headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company designs foldable Pilates reformer machines for home use, supported by online training with licensed instructors and U.S.-based customer service. Ava Reform was founded on the belief that wellness should not depend on income, proximity to a studio, or schedule flexibility. For more information, visit avareform.com.

Press Inquiries

Paola Materan

info [at] avareform.com

17866200336

https://avareform.com

1480 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL, 33125

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=J5d5eF5jHJM