VPG to Participate in Investor Conferences in June 2026

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences in June 2026:

Noble Capital Markets June 2026 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference.

June 3 & 4, 2026.

A webcast of VPG’s presentation, which is scheduled for June 3, 2026 at 11:30AM ET, can be accessed via the following link: VPG webinar at Noble Conference or on VPG’s website at ir.vpgsensors.com/events. Qualified investors can schedule a virtual 1x1 with VPG management by contacting gpigato@noblecapitalmarkets.com.





June 3 & 4, 2026. A webcast of VPG’s presentation, which is scheduled for June 3, 2026 at 11:30AM ET, can be accessed via the following link: VPG webinar at Noble Conference or on VPG’s website at ir.vpgsensors.com/events. Qualified investors can schedule a with VPG management by contacting gpigato@noblecapitalmarkets.com. 16th East Coast IDEAS Conference.

June 10, 2026, in New York, NY.

A webcast of VPG’s presentation is scheduled for June 10, 2026 at 3:30PM ET and can be accessed via the following link: https://event.summitcast.com/vpg or on VPG’s website at ir.vpgsensors.com/events. Qualified investors can schedule an in-person 1x1 with VPG management by contacting the organizer of the conference at IDEASconferences@ThreePA.com.





For more information or to arrange meetings at either of these conferences, please contact: info@vpgsensors.com.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

For Investors:

Vishay Precision Group

Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516

info@vpgsensors.com