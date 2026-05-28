VPG to Participate in Investor Conferences in June 2026

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences in June 2026:
- Noble Capital Markets June 2026 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference.
June 3 & 4, 2026.
A webcast of VPG’s presentation, which is scheduled for June 3, 2026 at 11:30AM ET, can be accessed via the following link: VPG webinar at Noble Conference or on VPG’s website at ir.vpgsensors.com/events. Qualified investors can schedule a virtual 1x1 with VPG management by contacting gpigato@noblecapitalmarkets.com.
- 16th East Coast IDEAS Conference.
June 10, 2026, in New York, NY.
A webcast of VPG’s presentation is scheduled for June 10, 2026 at 3:30PM ET and can be accessed via the following link: https://event.summitcast.com/vpg or on VPG’s website at ir.vpgsensors.com/events. Qualified investors can schedule an in-person 1x1 with VPG management by contacting the organizer of the conference at IDEASconferences@ThreePA.com.
For more information or to arrange meetings at either of these conferences, please contact: info@vpgsensors.com.
About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
For Investors:
Vishay Precision Group
Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516
info@vpgsensors.com