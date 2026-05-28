VPG to Participate in Investor Conferences in June 2026

Company to Participate in Noble Growth Conference and East Coast IDEAS Conference

 | Source: Vishay Precision Group Vishay Precision Group

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences in June 2026:

For more information or to arrange meetings at either of these conferences, please contact: info@vpgsensors.com.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Investors: 
Vishay Precision Group
Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516
info@vpgsensors.com


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