NEW CHILDREN'S BOOK! New Neighbors Spark Friendship and Understanding in Mattie's Life

Charleston, SC, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the enchanting tale of Mattie Discovers Empathy, young readers are invited to join Mattie, a spirited 10-year-old, as she embarks on a heartwarming journey of understanding and friendship. When new neighbors move in down the street, Mattie is filled with excitement but is puzzled by the mixed reactions from her community. While some neighbors express discomfort, Mattie’s curiosity drives her to seek out a new friend. Through conversations with her parents, she learns that fear often stems from misunderstanding, opening her eyes to the importance of empathy and connection.



As Mattie approaches her new neighbors with kindness, she discovers shared interests that bridge their differences. They explore the neighborhood together, sharing laughter and creating memories that highlight the beauty of diversity. This delightful narrative emphasizes that what unites us is far greater than what divides us.



Key themes in Mattie Discovers Empathy include:

- The power of empathy in building friendships

- Understanding and celebrating diversity

- The importance of communication in overcoming fear

- Finding common ground through shared experiences

- The joy of community and connection



Robert J Seidel structured the narrative to inspire young hearts to reach out, ask questions, and embrace the unique qualities that each person brings to a relationship. This enchanting story teaches readers that empathy is the bridge that connects us all.



Join Mattie as she learns that by opening her heart, she can build bridges of friendship that last a lifetime. What other adventures await her in this vibrant neighborhood?



Mattie Discovers Empathy is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Dr. Robert J Seidel was a talented teacher, researcher, and advisor who enjoyed exploring new ideas and sharing his knowledge. He wrote and edited eight books and numerous articles, and he traveled the world giving talks. Dr. Seidel was inspired to write beautiful poems based on his experiences with patients and collaborate on songs with his friend Terry Lee Ryan. His latest project was a delightful children's book series. Dr. Seidel believed that life is all about learning, especially for young minds.

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