Itzhak Perlman To Headline Utah Valley University 2026-27 Signature Series

OREM, Utah, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Valley University (UVU) is proud to announce the 2026-27 UVU Signature Series Season at the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts, featuring an extraordinary lineup of world-renowned artists and groundbreaking performance groups, including celebrated violinist Itzhak Perlman and actor Matthew Morrison.

The upcoming season will be headlined by Perlman, known for his award-winning work on the soundtracks for “Schindler’s List” and “Memoirs of a Geisha,” and Morrison, known for his role on the TV show “Glee” and his work on Broadway. Alongside Perlman and Morrison, the iconic ensemble Canadian Brass, contemporary circus company Gravity and Other Myths, the “Queen of Ranchera Music” Aída Cuevas, and more will be joining the season lineup. Known for artistic excellence and dynamic programming, the UVU Signature Series continues to bring global artistry to Utah County audiences.

“This season reflects the Signature Series’ commitment to presenting performances that inspire, uplift, and entertain,” said Katherine Henry Jordan, executive director for the UVU Noorda Center. “From legendary classical music to innovative contemporary performances, the 2026-27 season promises evenings of wonder at Utah County’s premier arts destination. It’s a season you won’t want to miss.”

The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts, located on UVU’s Orem Campus, serves as a cultural hub, offering a variety of performances that cater to diverse artistic tastes. The Signature Series continues to enhance the region’s cultural landscape by bringing world-class talent to local audiences.

Single and season tickets will be available to the general public on June 1. Find more information or purchase tickets online at the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts’ website or by calling the UVU Noorda Center Blair Family Box Office at 801-863-7529.

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About Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University believes in the power and potential of every student. Our work is guided by a commitment to exceptional care, exceptional accountability, and exceptional results. We provide a high-quality education that is both affordable and accessible. From certificates to master’s degrees, UVU offers flexible, relevant programs grounded in hands-on learning and real-world experiences, ensuring that students graduate with career-ready skills and are ready to receive a strong return on investment. As an open-enrollment university, we invite students to come as they are, and they leave prepared to make an immediate impact in their careers and communities.