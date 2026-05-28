Incoming President and new Board members elected at the Canadian Institute of Actuaries

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel Pellerin will assume the role of President of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) on July 1, 2026.

Daniel, a Fellow of the CIA (FCIA), brings extensive experience to the role, having contributed to the Institute across a range of volunteer and leadership positions. Known for his collaborative approach and commitment to advancing the actuarial profession, he has played a key role in supporting the CIA’s mandate to serve the public interest. As President, he will focus on strengthening the profession’s relevance in a rapidly evolving risk landscape, supporting members in a changing environment, and ensuring the CIA continues to provide high-quality education and guidance.

Results of the 2026 CIA election

Josephine Marks, FCIA, has been elected President-Elect for the 2026-27 term. She previously served as Chair of the Actuarial Standards Board, where she led the development of actuarial standards for Canada. She is known for her strong leadership and deep understanding of the various areas in which actuaries practise. She will work closely with Daniel Pellerin and the CIA Board during her term as President-Elect.

Four newly elected Board members will begin their terms on July 1, 2026:

Margaret Brandl, FCIA – Director

Pierre Laurin, FCIA – Director

Jason Malone, FCIA – Director

Justin Cicchini, FCIA – Director (reserved role; FCIA of less than seven years)

The President-Elect serves one year in the role, followed by one year as President and one as Immediate Past President. Directors serve three-year terms.

Learn more about the incoming President-Elect and Directors on the CIA website. Their leadership will help drive the CIA’s continued growth and advance its mission to support the financial security of all Canadians.

The 2026-29 strategic plan guides the CIA’s next chapter

Implementation of the CIA’s 2026-29 strategic plan began earlier this year.

The plan guides the work of the Board and leadership team, helping to set priorities for the profession and ensure the Institute continues to serve the public interest in an evolving risk environment. The incoming Board and leadership team will play a key role in advancing this work. Learn more about the 2026-29 strategic plan.

Media contact

Josée Gonthier

Manager, Language Services and Public Affairs

Canadian Institute of Actuaries

media@cia-ica.ca

613-236-8196 ext. 106

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The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is the qualifying and governing body of the actuarial profession in Canada. We develop and uphold rigorous standards, share our risk management expertise, and advance actuarial science to improve lives in Canada and around the world. Our more than 7,500 members apply their knowledge of math, statistics, data analytics, and business in providing services and advice of the highest quality to help Canadian people and organizations face the future with confidence.